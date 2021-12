Sajid Javid convinced a reporter to go and get his booster jab while he was being interviewed on Monday.While the two were preparing for an interview at St Thomas’ Hospital vaccination centre last night, the health secretary asked political correspondent Jon Craig whether he had had his booster, then ended up escorting him to the centre when he revealed he hadn’t.He said: “Have you got boosted yet?”Craig replied: “No I’m 64 and I’ve still not had it.”Javid said: “You haven’t? Why not?”Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterCraig explained that he had Covid earlier in the year meaning...

