Tour Dates: Defeated Sanity, Skeletal Remains, Vitriol and Splattered

December's Local 303 is infused with a wonderful mixture of new and unreleased tunes from infectious Colorado artists brought to you first on our airwaves!. Denver's Bluebook let us debut two new singles from their forthcoming February 2022 album Optimistic Voices that was produced by James Barone of Beach House. We also got exclusive access to singer-songwriter Lillian's new album before it comes out next year too as well as N3ptune who drops his debut this month (join us for his album release at Hi-Dive on December 10)!

