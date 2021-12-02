ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Tour Dates: Defeated Sanity, Skeletal Remains, Vitriol and Splattered

By Vince Neilstein
MetalSucks
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article2/26 – Mesa, AZ The Underground. 3/16 – Ft. Wayne, IN Piere’s (Stan’s...

www.metalsucks.net

101.5 WPDH

Judas Priest Reschedule 2022 North American Tour

Judas Priest have announced rescheduled 2022 North American shows for their ongoing "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour, with Queensryche replacing Sabaton as the support act. The six-week trek begins on March 4 in Peoria, Ill., and concludes on April 13 in Hamilton, Ont. You can see the new 2022 dates below. Most tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster's website, although a few shows will go on sale Dec. 3.
ROCK MUSIC
theprp.com

Dates Added To Turnstile, Citizen, Ceremony, Etc. Tour

Due to numerous shows having already sold out in advance, additional stops have been announced in several cities of Turnstile‘s upcoming headlining ‘The Turnstile Love Connection Tour‘. Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, Truth Cult and Coco & Clair Clair have been booked as support on that run. New stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, and Englewood have just been revealed, here’s the revised dates:
PERFORMING ARTS
mxdwn.com

Snail Mail Postpones Winter 2021 Tour Dates

Although all fans want to see their favorite bands perform live, the bands themselves can’t do so if they can’t sing. Due to polyps found in Lindsey Jordan’s vocal cords, Snail Mail is postponing her winter 2021 US tour dates and early 2022 tour dates. The singer needs to go right into surgery, and it will take three months for recovery.
MUSIC
The Boot

Hailey Whitters Announces 2022 Heartland Tour

Breakthrough artist Hailey Whitters has announced her first headlining tour. Beginning in February, the Iowa native will embark on her 2022 Heartland Tour. The news comes just days after Whitters earned her first-ever Grammy nomination for Song of the Year for “A Beautiful Noise.” The track, performerd by Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile, was co-written by Whitters, Carlile, Keys, Ruby Amanfu, Brandy Clark, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Linda Perry. The Heartland Tour will mark a new chapter for the country singer who has been welcomed with open arms by many of the genre's biggest stars.
CELEBRITIES
cpr.org

The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for December 2021

December's Local 303 is infused with a wonderful mixture of new and unreleased tunes from infectious Colorado artists brought to you first on our airwaves!. Denver's Bluebook let us debut two new singles from their forthcoming February 2022 album Optimistic Voices that was produced by James Barone of Beach House. We also got exclusive access to singer-songwriter Lillian's new album before it comes out next year too as well as N3ptune who drops his debut this month (join us for his album release at Hi-Dive on December 10)!
COLORADO STATE
vhnd.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Out To Prove Rock Is Very Much NOT Dead

So Gene Simmons thinks rock is dead? Wolfgang Van Halen has something to say about that. During a recent appearance on New Hampshire’s Rock 101 WGIR FM, host Greg Kretschmar brought up Mammoth WVH’s upcoming 2022 co-headlining tour with Dirty Honey. He asked if Wolfgang and Dirty Honey are out to prove the naysayers like Simmons, who stated in 2014 that rock is dead and has since doubled down on that claim, is wrong.
MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

Toto Announce 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Toto will hit the road for a stretch of U.S. tour dates in early 2022. The newly announced concerts will be part of the group’s Dogz of Oz world tour, kicking off Feb. 25 in Las Vegas. Initial dates stretch through March 19 and include stops in Atlantic City, Detroit and Kansas City. Further shows are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Joe Jackson Announces ‘Sing, You Sinners!’ 2022 Tour

Joe Jackson has announced a European and U.S. tour that will launch in March 2022. The Sing, You Sinners! tour begins in Limerick, Ireland, on March 13 and includes several stops across Europe. The trek will then roll through 27 U.S. cities before it wraps in Charleston, S.C., on June 25.
MetalSucks

Win a Trip to See Tool in Las Vegas This January!

Tool are making up for lost time with an extensive North American tour that’ll kick off January 10 and run through the middle of March (European and U.K. dates are scheduled for April and May). Now, you could just go to your local show of choice, assuming there’s one near you, or…
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Jazmine Sullivan Announces "Heaux Tales" Tour Dates

Jazmine Sullivan has had one hell of a year. Dropping Heaux Tales at the top of 2021, Sullivan landed yet another #1 on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart, and earned her best Billboard 200 peak when the album debuted at #4. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images. In the months since Heaux Tales...
MUSIC
SFGate

Keith Urban Announces Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Since the pandemic, the majority of Keith Urban’s live shows have been onstage in Las Vegas, part of his ongoing residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. This summer, however, the guitarist is returning to the road with the launch of the Speed of Now World Tour. Urban announced the summer 2022 trek on Wednesday.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Foo Fighters Alter Newly Announced 2022 North American Tour Plans

UPDATE: After this morning's tour announcement, Foo Fighters have made a couple of changes. The band has bowed out of their Minneapolis show, citing that Huntington Bank Stadium had refused to meet the band's COVID safety measures. In a tweet, the group says they are attempting to find a suitable replacement venue. The band has also added a Columbia, Md. date for May 16. Get more info here.
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Iron Maiden Share Legacy of the Beast 2022 Tour Dates

Iron Maiden are bringing their Legacy of the Beast tour back to North America in 2022. The metal veterans will embark on a 23-date trek of arenas and amphitheaters, beginning on Sept. 11 in El Paso, Texas, and concluding on Oct. 27 in Tampa. Trivium will support them from El Paso to Spokane, Wash., and Within Temptation will open the shows from Sioux Falls, S.D., to Tampa.
MUSIC
Alternative Press

UPSAHL announces debut U.S. headline shows ahead of 2022 tour dates

Rising alt-pop star UPSAHL has announced new U.S. tour dates. The artist begins her headlining tour Nov. 30 at Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco and wraps things up in Boston, Massachusetts in early 2022. Once her headlining tour finishes, UPSAHL will join K.Flay’s tour as a supporting act until early...
MUSIC
POLLSTAR

Foo Fighters Reveal 2022 Summer Tour

Medios y Media / Getty Images'22 FoosDave Grohl performs with Foo Fighters at Festival P'al Norte in Monterrey, Mexico, on Nov. 12, 2021. One of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's newest inductees will continue its legendary live career in 2022. Foo Fighters announced a summer 2022 North American...
CHARLOTTE, NC
edmidentity.com

Dabin Drops Dates for Between Broken 2022 Tour

Dabin is bringing his Between Broken tour to Detroit, Portland, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Denver, and more next year. Producer and musician Dabin pulled at the heartstrings with the release of his third studio album Between Broken. He invites listeners to explore the moments between negative experiences in the 13 track offering. With a greater focus on songwriting, Between Broken blends electronic music with new, indie and alternative influences, and starting in January 2022, fans will get to hear those songs live on the Between Broken Tour.
MUSIC
Power 96

Steve Hackett Announces 2022 North American Tour Dates

Steve Hackett expanded his ongoing world tour with a new round of North American dates for 2022. The U.S. and Canada leg of his Genesis Revisited: Seconds Out + More Tour — featuring both new and rescheduled dates — now launches March 26 in Oakville, Ontario, and wraps May 19 in Seattle. Full information is available at Hackett's website.
MUSIC

