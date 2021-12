Denim trends always seem to go in and out at a rapid-fire pace, but is it just us, or does it feel like recently they've been moving even more quickly than usual? From more extreme takes like colored denim and ultra baggy fits to the return of the low-rise jeans, the rotation of trends flittering through seems to be greater than ever before. In the midst of this denim mania, fashion people have also been wearing outfits featuring another nostalgic denim trend—bootcut jeans.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO