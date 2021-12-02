Fireside Chat with Tashia and John Morgridge

Six UW–Madison alumni were recognized by Madison365 last week as being among the “Most Influential Latino Leaders” list for 2021. A nonprofit online news publication, Madison365 has published annual power lists recognizing Wisconsin leaders from different racial and ethnic groups since 2015. The purpose of the lists is to “highlight the beauty of the diversity across our state” and lift up role models for Wisconsin’s young people, according to Henry Sanders, Jr., co-founder, publisher and chief executive officer of Madison365.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO