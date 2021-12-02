Fireside Chat with Tashia and John Morgridge

Six UW–Madison alumni were recognized by Madison365 last week as being among the “Most Influential Latino Leaders” list for 2021. A nonprofit online news publication, Madison365 has published annual power lists recognizing Wisconsin leaders from different racial and ethnic groups since 2015. The purpose of the lists is to “highlight the beauty of the diversity across our state” and lift up role models for Wisconsin’s young people, according to Henry Sanders, Jr., co-founder, publisher and chief executive officer of Madison365.
Philip Flejsierowicz, a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will be graduating with a degree in microbiology. In this Q&A, Flejsierowicz talks about his upbringing, experiences as an undergraduate researcher and teaching assistant, and his career plans. Q: Where did you grow up?. A:. I was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where I...
As part of an Adopt-a-School program, experts from the Wisconsin Evaluation Collaborative (WEC) at the School of Education’s Wisconsin Center for Education Research are partnering with Capital High School in Madison on a program of education and equity building. Mary Bartzen, community partnerships director for the Madison Public Schools Foundation,...
November marks a significant scientific milestone for the Wisconsin Registry for Alzheimer’s Prevention (WRAP) study at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. It is the 20th anniversary of a groundbreaking study that is advancing the field of Alzheimer’s research here in Wisconsin and internationally. The study...
If you’re applying for one of the University’s prestigious Hilldale, Holstrom, or Sophomore Research fellowships, don’t miss this workshop! You’ll have the chance to review successful applications from past years in a variety of fields and learn strategies that will help you stand out as a strong applicant. The application...
Dr. DeAnza Williams joined the iSchool this fall as part of the teaching faculty and will focus on youth services, public libraries, and leadership – areas many iSchool alumni eventually focus on in their careers. The iSchool is excited to add Dr. Williams’ expertise to the MA program! We asked her to share her background and plans for being part of the iSchool community.
Jeremy Solin (Project manager), (715) 498-4733, jeremy.solin@wisc.edu. A new three-year, $470,387 USDA Acer Access and Development grant will allow the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension and partners to expand maple sugaring outreach and education efforts in the state. The project is geared toward private woodland owners, farmers, tribal communities and other groups that have been overlooked by previous outreach efforts but are well positioned to take advantage of the economic, culinary and cultural benefits of sugaring.
Jenyne Loarca, who grew up in Los Angeles, California, will be graduating December 2021 with a Ph.D from the Plant Breeding and Plant Genetics program, through the Department of Horticulture. In this Q&A, Loarca talks about their academic path and campus activities – including co-founding a mentorship network for BIPOC graduate students – as well as career plans and advice for other CALS students.
Anna Gorman, BSW ’18 (also MSW from Washington University in St. Louis), was recently hired as the first full-time Survivor Advocate for Survivor Services at the UW-Madison’s University Health Services. The Survivor Services Advocacy Program was recently developed to expand services for students who experienced sexual or relationship violence. As Anna explains:
The Part-Time MSW Program allows students who are not able to pursue full-time study to work towards a master’s degree on a structured, time-extended basis with classes delivered in a hybrid manner. Some courses are designed as blended courses with a mix of online learning and in-person sessions, while others are taught as online courses. In-person sessions take place every other Saturday on our Madison campus.
UW–Madison’s CJ Greer is the author of guest column published in The Capital Times that is headlined, “CRT ban fuels division, stifles conversation.”. Greer is a PhD student in the School of Education’s Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis. In his column, Greer argues that recently passed legislation in...
