These Are the 5 Big 'It' Houseplants of 2022

Answer: Cyclamen is a colorful plant found at grocery stores, florists and garden centers right now because it blooms in the winter. You will find them in white, all shades of pink, lavender and red. They typically bloom for about three months. They are fairly easy to grow; however, it can be difficult to get them to rebloom. Some people treat them as a short-lived, temporary plant but I’ve been able to get mine to rebloom and last for several years. A cyclamen will bloom longer in a cool, bright location. Make sure it isn’t exposed to cold or hot drafts, as this could cause the flowers to drop. Removing spent blossoms by twisting the stem and pulling it up from the base of the plant will encourage more flowering. Keep the soil moist when the plant is blooming. Water it thoroughly when the soil looks and feels dry on the surface. Allow the soil to almost dry out before watering the plant again. Avoid watering the crown or center of the plant. I water my cyclamen (and African violet) from the bottom by having it sit in a bowl of water for 15-20 minutes. Use a low-nitrogen fertilizer or houseplant food at half-strength about every two weeks while the plant is blooming.

GARDENING ・ 14 DAYS AGO