Jets Hoping to Secure First Win Over Eagles in Franchise History

The last time the Jets defeated the Eagles was, well, never.

New York has an 0-11 all-time record against Philadelphia.

From their very first-ever matchup (back in December of 1973) to their most recent duel (in October of 2019), meetings between these two franchises have been completely one-sided.

Asked this week if he was aware of New York's past against the Eagles, head coach Robert Saleh smiled.

"I saw that," he told reporters. "That's history."

Gang Green's winless record against this NFC East opponent is exactly that. History.

Those 11 losses may bring Jets fans back to the darkest days in New York's franchise history—embarrassing beatdowns and heartbreaking defeats—but they won't impact Sunday's showdown at MetLife Stadium in the slightest.

Besides, New York has a completely different team than the club that fell 31-6 to the Eagles two years ago.

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has since replaced Sam Darnold, who was sidelined with mononucleosis during that game in 2019. Luke Falk started at QB for the Jets in that game. He threw two picks and was sacked nine times.

Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur lead the way as first-year members of the coaching staff while several young studs have flashed promising outlooks on both sides of the ball in green and white this season.

It won't be easy for the Jets to get off the schneid with their first win against Philly, though. The Eagles boast the best rushing attack in all of football, a team that has a solid defense and a quarterback in Jalen Hurts who can sling it downfield and beat you on the ground as well.

That said, Philadelphia is far from untouchable. A 5-7 team entering Week 13, the Eagles are coming off an ugly loss to the New York Giants last Sunday. If Gang Green's defense can slow Philadelphia down, while Wilson figures out a way to start quicker on offense, building on last week's win over the Texans, we could be looking at New York's first victory over the Eagles.

That would be history as well.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.