Mapping single-cell-resolution cell phylogeny reveals cell population dynamics during organ development

By Kehui Liu
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMapping the cell phylogeny of a complex multicellular organism relies on somatic mutations accumulated from zygote to adult. Available cell barcoding methods can record about three mutations per barcode, enabling only low-resolution mapping of the cell phylogeny of complex organisms. Here we developed SMALT, a substitution mutation-aided lineage-tracing system that outperforms...

www.nature.com

ScienceAlert

There's a Strange Difference Between Human Brains And Those of Other Mammals

When it comes to the world of mammals, humans tend to stand out a fair bit. While many animals share some aspects of our intelligence, they don't take it to the same level we have. But pinning down why we're more cognitively advanced on a neurological level has been tricky; to date, studies have found no significant differences between the brains of mammals. Now, we finally have a lead. A team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has found that, compared to other mammals, human brains have a much lower number of the neuronal channels that allow the flow...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Shock AI Discovery Suggests We've Not Even Discovered Half of What's Inside Our Cells

Inside every cell of the human body is a constellation of proteins, millions of them. They're all jostling about, being speedily assembled, folded, packaged, shipped, cut and recycled in a hive of activity that works at a feverish pace to keep us alive and ticking. But without a full inventory of the protein universe inside our cells, scientists are hard-pressed to appreciate on a molecular level what goes wrong with our bodies that leads to disease. Now, researchers have developed a new technique that uses artificial intelligence to assimilate data from microscopy images of single cells and biochemical analyses, to create a 'unified...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Omeprazole suppresses aggressive cancer growth and metastasis in mice through promoting Snail degradation

Omeprazole is a proton pump inhibitor that has recently been reported to exhibit anticancer activity against several types of cancer. However, the anticancer mechanisms of omeprazole remain elusive. Snail is an oncogenic zinc finger transcription factor; aberrant activation of Snail is associated with the occurrence and progression of cancer. In this study, we investigated whether Snail acted as a direct anticancer target of omeprazole. We showed that omeprazole displayed a high binding-affinity to recombinant Snail protein (Kd"‰="‰0.076"‰mM), suggesting that omeprazole directly and physically binds to the Snail protein. We further revealed that omeprazole disrupted CREB-binding protein (CBP)/p300-mediated Snail acetylation and then promoted Snail degradation through the ubiquitin"“proteasome pathway in HCT116 cells. Omeprazole treatment markedly suppressed Snail-driven epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in aggressive HCT116, SUM159, and 4T1 cancer cells in vitro and reduced EMT-associated tumor invasion and metastasis in cancer cell xenograft models. Omeprazole also inhibited tumor growth by limiting Snail-dependent cell cycle progression. Overall, this study, for the first time, identifies Snail as a target of omeprazole and reveals a novel mechanism underlying the therapeutic effects of omeprazole against cancer. This study strongly suggests that omeprazole may be an excellent auxiliary drug for treating patients with malignant tumors.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Deep Learning Shines Light on Protein Interactions

Scientists are now combining recent advances in evolutionary analysis and deep learning to build three-dimensional models of how most proteins in eukaryotes interact. (Eukaryotes are organisms whose cells have a membrane-bound nucleus to hold genetic materials.) The research effort has implications for understanding the biochemical processes that are common to...
SCIENCE
bostonnews.net

New study reveals how cancer killing cells can be activated

Massachusetts (US), November 20 (ANI): If the circumstances are right, the body's T cells are supposed to detect and kill the cancer cells. However, it has been seen that in most cancer patients the T cells become incapable of doing so once they are in the environment surrounding the tumour.
CANCER
World Economic Forum

Scientists have found a key difference between human and animal brains

MIT neuroscientists have shown that human neurons have a much smaller number of ion channels, compared to the neurons of other mammals. They found that as the size of neurons increases in mammals, the density of channels also increases, apart from in humans. Researchers believe that humans have developed lower...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tissue fluidity mediated by adherens junction dynamics promotes planar cell polarity-driven ommatidial rotation

The phenomenon of tissue fluidity-cells' ability to rearrange relative to each other in confluent tissues-has been linked to several morphogenetic processes and diseases, yet few molecular regulators of tissue fluidity are known. Ommatidial rotation (OR), directed by planar cell polarity signaling, occurs during Drosophila eye morphogenesis and shares many features with polarized cellular migration in vertebrates. We utilize in vivo live imaging analysis tools to quantify dynamic cellular morphologies during OR, revealing that OR is driven autonomously by ommatidial cell clusters rotating in successive pulses within a permissive substrate. Through analysis of a rotation-specific nemo mutant, we demonstrate that precise regulation of junctional E-cadherin levels is critical for modulating the mechanical properties of the tissue to allow rotation to progress. Our study defines Nemo as a molecular tool to induce a transition from solid-like tissues to more viscoelastic tissues broadening our molecular understanding of tissue fluidity.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Genetic Engineering News

AI-Based MuSIC Reveals Previously Unknown Cell Components

The structure of the cell, and its components, have largely been explored through methods such as protein fluorescent imaging and protein biophysical association. Now, researchers have combined microscopy, biochemistry, and artificial intelligence techniques to advance the understanding of the cell by revealing previously unknown cell components. The researchers integrated immunofluorescence images in the Human Protein Atlas with affinity purifications in BioPlex to create a unified hierarchical map of human cell architecture. In doing so, they have taken what they think may turn out to be a significant leap forward in the understanding of human cells.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Water sources and kidney function: investigating chronic kidney disease of unknown etiology in a prospective study

A chronic Kidney Disease of unknown etiology (CKDu) has emerged with disproportionately high prevalence across dry lowland agricultural communities globally. Here we present the results of a prospective cohort of 293 patients with CKDu in the endemic region of Wilgamuwa, Sri Lanka, in whom we measured baseline kidney function and undertook quarterly follow up over 2"‰years. Well water was the primary historic drinking water source in the region, although a majority (68%) of participants reported switching to reverse osmosis water during study follow ups. Participants who reported ever drinking from well water had estimated glomerular filtration rates âˆ’6.7 (SD: 2.8) ml/min/1.73"‰m2 lower than participants who did not drink from well water historically (p"‰="‰0.0184) during the study period. Geospatial analysis identifies a cluster within the region where CKDu progression is significantly higher than the surrounding area. Samples of household wells (n"‰="‰262) indicated 68% had detectable agrochemical compounds with concentration above global water quality standards. It is expected that the detected contaminants compounds are indicators of poor water quality and that there is likely additional agrochemical exposure including commercial additives that may contribute to CKDu onset and/or progression. Thus, our study finds that well water exposure during a person's lifetime in this region is associated with kidney function decline and identifies and quantifies putative nephrotoxic agrochemicals above safe drinking water concentrations in these wells.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

A Stealthy Way To Combat Tumors: Immune Cells Disguised As Cancer Cells

MIT biologists show that helper immune cells disguised as cancer cells can help rejuvenate T cells that attack tumors. Under the right circumstances, the body’s T cells can detect and destroy cancer cells. However, in most cancer patients, T cells become disarmed once they enter the environment surrounding a tumor.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Adding single type of bacteria to gut microbiome boosted anti-tumor immunity in mice

A bacterium common in the mouse gut microbiome can charge up the immune system to fight cancer cells in the colon, researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine report today in the journal Immunity. The study showed that bacterium Helicobacter hepaticus boosted adaptive immune response and prompted selective...
CANCER
Medagadget.com

3D Blood Vessel Map Reveals Location of Stem Cells

Scientists at Johns Hopkins used a combination of molecular labeling and imaging techniques to create a three-dimensional map of the blood vessels in the mouse skull. Their approach also reveals niches where stem cell populations lurk, which could help researchers to understand how blood vessels and cells behave in various states of disease or injury. The researchers are interested in tissue engineering to replace lost bone, and their new methodology could allow them to understand how interventions to repair bone defects in the skull, such as biomaterial implants, are working.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High-throughput and high-dimensional single-cell analysis of antigen-specific CD8 T cells

Although critical to T cell function, antigen specificity is often omitted in high-throughput multiomics-based T cell profiling due to technical challenges. We describe a high-dimensional, tetramer-associated T cell antigen receptor (TCR) sequencing (TetTCR-SeqHD) method to simultaneously profile cognate antigen specificities, TCR sequences, targeted gene expression and surface-protein expression from tens of thousands of single cells. Using human polyclonal CD8+ T cells with known antigen specificity and TCR sequences, we demonstrate over 98% precision for detecting the correct antigen specificity. We also evaluate gene expression and phenotypic differences among antigen-specific CD8+ T cells and characterize phenotype signatures of influenza- and Epstein"“Barr virus-specific CD8+ T cells that are unique to their pathogen targets. Moreover, with the high-throughput capacity of profiling hundreds of antigens simultaneously, we apply TetTCR-SeqHD to identify antigens that preferentially enrich cognate CD8+ T cells in patients with type 1 diabetes compared to healthy controls and discover a TCR that cross-reacts with diabetes-related and microbiome antigens. TetTCR-SeqHD is a powerful approach for profiling T cell responses in humans and mice.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell analysis identifies dynamic gene expression networks that govern B cell development and transformation

Integration of external signals and B-lymphoid transcription factor activities organise B cell lineage commitment through alternating cycles of proliferation and differentiation, producing a diverse repertoire of mature B cells. We use single-cell transcriptomics/proteomics to identify differentially expressed gene networks across B cell development and correlate these networks with subtypes of B cell leukemia. Here we show unique transcriptional signatures that refine the pre-B cell expansion stages into pre-BCR-dependent and pre-BCR-independent proliferative phases. These changes correlate with reciprocal changes in expression of the transcription factor EBF1 and the RNA binding protein YBX3, that are defining features of the pre-BCR-dependent stage. Using pseudotime analysis, we further characterize the expression kinetics of different biological modalities across B cell development, including transcription factors, cytokines, chemokines, and their associated receptors. Our findings demonstrate the underlying heterogeneity of developing B cells and characterise developmental nodes linked to B cell transformation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell transcriptome profiling reveals intratumoural heterogeneity and malignant progression in retinoblastoma

Retinoblastoma is a childhood retinal tumour that is the most common primary malignant intraocular tumour. However, it has been challenging to identify the cell types associated with genetic complexity. Here, we performed single-cell RNA sequencing on 14,739 cells from two retinoblastoma samples to delineate the heterogeneity and the underlying mechanism of retinoblastoma progression. Using a multiresolution network-based analysis, we identified two major cell types in human retinoblastoma. Cell trajectory analysis yielded a total of 5 cell states organized into two main branches, and the cell cycle-associated cone precursors were the cells of origin of retinoblastoma that were required for initiating the differentiation and malignancy process of retinoblastoma. Tumour cells differentiation reprogramming trajectory analysis revealed that cell-type components of multiple tumour-related pathways and predominantly expressed UBE2C were associated with an activation state in the malignant progression of the tumour, providing a potential novel "switch gene" marker during early critical stages in human retinoblastoma development. Thus, our findings improve our current understanding of the mechanism of retinoblastoma progression and are potentially valuable in providing novel prognostic markers for retinoblastoma.
CANCER
Nature.com

Hematopoiesis under telomere attrition at the single-cell resolution

The molecular mechanisms that drive hematopoietic stem cell functional decline under conditions of telomere shortening are not completely understood. In light of recent advances in single-cell technologies, we sought to redefine the transcriptional and epigenetic landscape of mouse and human hematopoietic stem cells under telomere attrition, as induced by pathogenic germline variants in telomerase complex genes. Here, we show that telomere attrition maintains hematopoietic stem cells under persistent metabolic activation and differentiation towards the megakaryocytic lineage through the cell-intrinsic upregulation of the innate immune signaling response, which directly compromises hematopoietic stem cells' self-renewal capabilities and eventually leads to their exhaustion. Mechanistically, we demonstrate that targeting members of the Ifi20x/IFI16 family of cytosolic DNA sensors using the oligodeoxynucleotide A151, which comprises four repeats of the TTAGGG motif of the telomeric DNA, overcomes interferon signaling activation in telomere-dysfunctional hematopoietic stem cells and these cells' skewed differentiation towards the megakaryocytic lineage. This study challenges the historical hypothesis that telomere attrition limits the proliferative potential of hematopoietic stem cells by inducing apoptosis, autophagy, or senescence, and suggests that targeting IFI16 signaling axis might prevent hematopoietic stem cell functional decline in conditions affecting telomere maintenance.
SCIENCE
Eos

Microplastics Morph Cell Metabolism

Larger plastics never completely disintegrate to their constituent parts; they simply become smaller bits of plastic. These microplastics not only course from rivers to ocean but also reside in every ecosystem. They’re in rain. They strangle marine life. They choke mangrove forests. They’re at the tops of mountains and the bottom of the world. Such is the influence of this enduring substance that has revolutionized the human world.
CHEMISTRY

