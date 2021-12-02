Personalized phosphoproteomics identifies functional signaling

MicroRNAs (miRNAs) may modulate more than 60% of human coding genes and act as negative regulators, whereas long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) regulate gene expression on multiple levels by interacting with chromatin, functional proteins, and RNAs such as mRNAs and microRNAs. However, the crosstalk between HOTTIP lncRNA and miRNAs in leukemogenesis remains elusive. Using combined integrated analyses of global miRNA expression profiling and state-of-the-art genomic analyses of chromatin such as ChIRP-seq (HOTTIP binding in genomewide), ChIP-seq, and ATAC-seq, we found that some miRNA genes are directly controlled by HOTTIP. Specifically, the HOX cluster miRNAs (miR-196a, miR-196b, miR-10a, and miR-10b), located cis and trans, were most dramatically regulated and significantly decreased in HOTTIPâˆ’/âˆ’ AML cells. HOTTIP bound to the miR-196b promoter and HOTTIP deletion reduced chromatin accessibility and enrichment of active histone modifications at HOX cluster-associated miRNAs in AML cells, whereas reactivation of HOTTIP restored miR gene expression and chromatin accessibility in the CTCF-boundary-attenuated AML cells. Inactivation of HOTTIP or miR-196b promotes apoptosis by altering the chromatin signature at the FAS promoter and increasing FAS expression. Transplantation of miR-196b knockdown MOLM13 cells in NSG mice increased overall survival of mice compared to wild-type cells transplanted into mice. Thus, HOTTIP remodels the chromatin architecture around miRNAs to promote their transcription and consequently represses tumor suppressors and promotes leukemogenesis.
