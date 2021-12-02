ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personalized phosphoproteomics identifies functional signaling

By Elise J. Needham
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtein phosphorylation dynamically integrates environmental and cellular information to control biological processes. Identifying functional phosphorylation amongst the thousands of phosphosites regulated by a perturbation at a global scale is a major challenge. Here we introduce 'personalized phosphoproteomics', a combination of experimental and computational analyses to link signaling with biological function by...

Water sources and kidney function: investigating chronic kidney disease of unknown etiology in a prospective study

A chronic Kidney Disease of unknown etiology (CKDu) has emerged with disproportionately high prevalence across dry lowland agricultural communities globally. Here we present the results of a prospective cohort of 293 patients with CKDu in the endemic region of Wilgamuwa, Sri Lanka, in whom we measured baseline kidney function and undertook quarterly follow up over 2"‰years. Well water was the primary historic drinking water source in the region, although a majority (68%) of participants reported switching to reverse osmosis water during study follow ups. Participants who reported ever drinking from well water had estimated glomerular filtration rates âˆ’6.7 (SD: 2.8) ml/min/1.73"‰m2 lower than participants who did not drink from well water historically (p"‰="‰0.0184) during the study period. Geospatial analysis identifies a cluster within the region where CKDu progression is significantly higher than the surrounding area. Samples of household wells (n"‰="‰262) indicated 68% had detectable agrochemical compounds with concentration above global water quality standards. It is expected that the detected contaminants compounds are indicators of poor water quality and that there is likely additional agrochemical exposure including commercial additives that may contribute to CKDu onset and/or progression. Thus, our study finds that well water exposure during a person's lifetime in this region is associated with kidney function decline and identifies and quantifies putative nephrotoxic agrochemicals above safe drinking water concentrations in these wells.
Receptome profiling identifies KREMEN1 and ASGR1 as alternative functional receptors of SARS-CoV-2

Host cellular receptors play key roles in the determination of virus tropism and pathogenesis. However, little is known about SARS-CoV-2 host receptors with the exception of ACE2. Furthermore, ACE2 alone cannot explain the multi-organ tropism of SARS-CoV-2 nor the clinical differences between SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV, suggesting the involvement of other receptor(s). Here, we performed genomic receptor profiling to screen 5054 human membrane proteins individually for interaction with the SARS-CoV-2 capsid spike (S) protein. Twelve proteins, including ACE2, ASGR1, and KREMEN1, were identified with diverse S-binding affinities and patterns. ASGR1 or KREMEN1 is sufficient for the entry of SARS-CoV-2 but not SARS-CoV in vitro and in vivo. SARS-CoV-2 utilizes distinct ACE2/ASGR1/KREMEN1 (ASK) receptor combinations to enter different cell types, and the expression of ASK together displays a markedly stronger correlation with virus susceptibility than that of any individual receptor at both the cell and tissue levels. The cocktail of ASK-related neutralizing antibodies provides the most substantial blockage of SARS-CoV-2 infection in human lung organoids when compared to individual antibodies. Our study revealed an interacting host receptome of SARS-CoV-2, and identified ASGR1 and KREMEN1 as alternative functional receptors that play essential roles in ACE2-independent virus entry, providing insight into SARS-CoV-2 tropism and pathogenesis, as well as a community resource and potential therapeutic strategies for further COVID-19 investigations.
A coordinated function of lncRNA HOTTIP and miRNA-196b underpinning leukemogenesis by targeting FAS signaling

MicroRNAs (miRNAs) may modulate more than 60% of human coding genes and act as negative regulators, whereas long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) regulate gene expression on multiple levels by interacting with chromatin, functional proteins, and RNAs such as mRNAs and microRNAs. However, the crosstalk between HOTTIP lncRNA and miRNAs in leukemogenesis remains elusive. Using combined integrated analyses of global miRNA expression profiling and state-of-the-art genomic analyses of chromatin such as ChIRP-seq (HOTTIP binding in genomewide), ChIP-seq, and ATAC-seq, we found that some miRNA genes are directly controlled by HOTTIP. Specifically, the HOX cluster miRNAs (miR-196a, miR-196b, miR-10a, and miR-10b), located cis and trans, were most dramatically regulated and significantly decreased in HOTTIPâˆ’/âˆ’ AML cells. HOTTIP bound to the miR-196b promoter and HOTTIP deletion reduced chromatin accessibility and enrichment of active histone modifications at HOX cluster-associated miRNAs in AML cells, whereas reactivation of HOTTIP restored miR gene expression and chromatin accessibility in the CTCF-boundary-attenuated AML cells. Inactivation of HOTTIP or miR-196b promotes apoptosis by altering the chromatin signature at the FAS promoter and increasing FAS expression. Transplantation of miR-196b knockdown MOLM13 cells in NSG mice increased overall survival of mice compared to wild-type cells transplanted into mice. Thus, HOTTIP remodels the chromatin architecture around miRNAs to promote their transcription and consequently represses tumor suppressors and promotes leukemogenesis.
Progressive modulation of resting-state brain activity during neurofeedback of positive-social emotion regulation networks

Neurofeedback allows for the self-regulation of brain circuits implicated in specific maladaptive behaviors, leading to persistent changes in brain activity and connectivity. Positive-social emotion regulation neurofeedback enhances emotion regulation capabilities, which is critical for reducing the severity of various psychiatric disorders. Training dorsomedial prefrontal cortex (dmPFC) to exert a top-down influence on bilateral amygdala during positive-social emotion regulation progressivelyÂ (linearly) modulates connectivity within the trained network and induces positive mood. However, the processes during rest that interleave the neurofeedback training remain poorly understood. We hypothesized that short resting periods at the end of training sessions of positive-social emotion regulation neurofeedback would show alterations within emotion regulation and neurofeedback learning networks. We used complementary model-based and data-driven approaches to assess how resting-state connectivity relates to neurofeedback changes at the end of training sessions. In the experimental group, we found lower progressive dmPFC self-inhibition and an increase of connectivity in networks engaged in emotion regulation, neurofeedback learning, visuospatial processing, and memory. Our findings highlight a large-scale synergy between neurofeedback and resting-state brain activity and connectivity changes within the target network and beyond. This work contributes to our understanding of concomitant learning mechanisms post training and facilitates development of efficient neurofeedback training.
Insights into the changes in the proteome of Alzheimer disease elucidated by a meta-analysis

Mass spectrometry (MS)-based proteomics is a powerful tool to explore pathogenic changes of a disease in an unbiased manner and has been used extensively in Alzheimer disease (AD) research. Here, by performing a meta-analysis of high-quality proteomic studies, we address which pathological changes are observed consistently and therefore most likely are of great importance for AD pathogenesis. We retrieved datasets, comprising a total of 21,588 distinct proteins identified across 857 postmortem human samples, from ten studies using labeled or label-free MS approaches. Our meta-analysis findings showed significant alterations of 757 and 1,195 proteins in AD in the labeled and label-free datasets, respectively. Only 33 proteins, some of which were associated with synaptic signaling, had the same directional change across the individual studies. However, despite alterations in individual proteins being different between the labeled andÂ the label-free datasets, several pathways related to synaptic signaling, oxidative phosphorylation, immune response and extracellular matrix were commonly dysregulated in AD. These pathways represent robust changes in the human AD brain and warrant further investigation.
The biogenesis and function of nucleosome arrays

Numerous chromatin remodeling enzymes position nucleosomes in eukaryotic cells. Aside from these factors, transcription, DNA sequence, and statistical positioning of nucleosomes also shape the nucleosome landscape. The precise contributions of these processes remain unclear due to their functional redundancy in vivo. By incisive genome engineering, we radically decreased their redundancy in Saccharomyces cerevisiae. The transcriptional machinery strongly disrupts evenly spaced nucleosomes. Proper nucleosome density and DNA sequence are critical for their biogenesis. The INO80 remodeling complex helps space nucleosomes in vivo and positions the first nucleosome over genes in an H2A.Z-independent fashion. INO80 requires its Arp8 subunit but unexpectedly not the Nhp10 module for spacing. Cells with irregularly spaced nucleosomes suffer from genotoxic stress including DNA damage, recombination and transpositions. We derive a model of the biogenesis of the nucleosome landscape and suggest that it evolved not only to regulate but also to protect the genome.
Reduced prefrontal cortex and sympathetic nervous system activity correlate with fatigue after aHSCT

Long-term fatigue and cognitive dysfunction affects 35% of allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT) survivors, suggesting a dysfunctional prefrontal cortex. In this study, we assessed prefrontal cortex and sympathetic nervous system activity in aHSCT patients with fatigue (n"‰="‰12), non-fatigued patients (n"‰="‰12) and healthy controls (n"‰="‰27). Measurement of near-infrared spectroscopy and electrodermal activity was carried out at rest and during cognitive performance (Stroop, verbal fluency and emotion regulation tasks). Prefrontal cortex and sympathetic nervous system activity were also analyzed in response to dopamine and noradrenaline increase after a single dose of methylphenidate. Baseline cognitive performance was similar in the two patient groups. However, after methylphenidate, only non-fatigued patients improved in Stroop accuracy and had better verbal fluency task performance compared to the fatigued group. Task-related activation of prefrontal cortex in fatigued patients was lower compared to non-fatigued patients during all cognitive tests, both before and after methylphenidate administration. During the Stroop task, reaction time, prefrontal cortex activation, and sympathetic nervous system activity were all lower in fatigued patients compared to healthy controls, but similar in non-fatigued patients and healthy controls.
RIPK1 dephosphorylation and kinase activation by PPP1R3G/PP1Î³ promote apoptosis and necroptosis

Receptor-interacting protein kinase 1Â (RIPK1) is a key regulator of inflammation and cell death. Many sites on RIPK1, including serine 25, are phosphorylated to inhibit its kinase activity and cell death. How these inhibitory phosphorylation sites are dephosphorylated is poorly understood. Using a sensitized CRISPR whole-genome knockout screen, we discover that protein phosphatase 1 regulatory subunit 3G (PPP1R3G) is required for RIPK1-dependent apoptosis and type I necroptosis. Mechanistically, PPP1R3G recruits its catalytic subunit protein phosphatase 1"‰gamma (PP1Î³) to complex I to remove inhibitory phosphorylations of RIPK1. A PPP1R3G mutant which does not bind PP1Î³ fails to rescue RIPK1 activation and cell death. Furthermore, chemical prevention of RIPK1 inhibitory phosphorylations or mutation of serine 25 of RIPK1 to alanine largely restores cell death in PPP1R3G-knockout cells. Finally, Ppp1r3gâˆ’/âˆ’ mice are protected from tumor necrosis factor-induced systemic inflammatory response syndrome, confirming the important role of PPP1R3G in regulating apoptosis and necroptosis in vivo.
A cohort study investigating the occurrence of differences in care provided to men and women in an intensive care unit

It has been reported that there are differences in the care given within the intensive care unit (ICU) between men and women. The aim of this study is to investigate if any differences still exist between men and women regarding the level of intensive care provided, using prespecified intensive care items. This is a retrospective cohort study of 9017 ICU patients admitted to a university hospital between 2006 and 2016. Differences in use of mechanical ventilation, invasive monitoring, vasoactive treatment, inotropic treatment, echocardiography, renal replacement therapy and central venous catheters based on the sex of the patient were analysed using univariate and multivariable logistic regressions. Subgroup analyses were performed on patients diagnosed with sepsis, cardiac arrest and respiratory disease. Approximately one third of the patients were women. Overall, men received more mechanical ventilation, more dialysis and more vasoactive treatment. Among patients admitted with a respiratory disease, men were more likely to receive mechanical ventilation. Furthermore, men were more likely to receive levosimendan if admitted with cardiac arrest. We conclude that differences in the level of intensive care provided to men and women still exist.
SET activation of nitroarenes by 2-azaallyl anions as a straightforward access to 2,5-dihydro-1,2,4-oxadiazoles

The use of nitroarenes as amino sources in synthesis is challenging. Herein is reported an unusual, straightforward, and transition metal-free method for the net [3 + 2]-cycloaddition reaction of 2-azaallyl anions with nitroarenes. The products of this reaction are diverse 2,5-dihydro-1,2,4-oxadiazoles (>40 examples, up to 95% yield). This method does not require an external reductant to reduce nitroarenes, nor does it employ nitrosoarenes, which are often used in N"“O cycloadditions. Instead, it is proposed that the 2-azaallyl anions, which behave as super electron donors (SEDs), deliver an electron to the nitroarene to generate a nitroarene radical anion. A downstream 2-azaallyl radical coupling with a newly formed nitrosoarene is followed by ring closure to afford the observed products. This proposed reaction pathway is supported by computational studies and experimental evidence. Overall, this method uses readily available materials, is green, and exhibits a broad scope.
Interplay between eutrophication and climate warming on bacterial communities in coastal sediments differs depending on water depth and oxygen history

Coastal aquatic systems suffer from nutrient enrichment, which results in accelerated eutrophication effects due to increased microbial metabolic rates. Climate change related prolonged warming will likely accelerate existing eutrophication effects, including low oxygen concentrations. However, how the interplay between these environmental changes will alter coastal ecosystems is poorly understood. In this study, we compared 16S rRNA gene amplicon based bacterial communities in coastal sediments of a Baltic Sea basin in November 2013 and 2017 at three sites along a water depth gradient with varying bottom water oxygen histories. The shallow site showed changes of only 1.1% in relative abundance of bacterial populations in 2017 compared to 2013, while the deep oxygen-deficient site showed up to 11% changes in relative abundance including an increase of sulfate-reducing bacteria along with a 36% increase in organic matter content. The data suggested that bacterial communities in shallow sediments were more resilient to seasonal oxygen decline, while bacterial communities in sediments subjected to long-term hypoxia seemed to be sensitive to oxygen changes and were likely to be under hypoxic/anoxic conditions in the future. Our data demonstrate that future climate changes will likely fuel eutrophication related spread of low oxygen zones.
The caspase-6"“p62 axis modulates p62 droplets based autophagy in a dominant-negative manner

SQSTM1/p62, as a major autophagy receptor, forms droplets that are critical for cargo recognition, nucleation, and clearance. p62 droplets also function as liquid assembly platforms to allow the formation of autophagosomes at their surfaces. It is unknown how p62-droplet formation is regulated under physiological or pathological conditions. Here, we report that p62-droplet formation is selectively blocked by inflammatory toxicity, which induces cleavage of p62 by caspase-6 at a novel cleavage site D256, a conserved site across human, mouse, rat, and zebrafish. The N-terminal cleavage product is relatively stable, whereas the C-terminal product appears undetectable. Using a variety of cellular models, we show that the p62 N-terminal caspase-6 cleavage product (p62-N) plays a dominant-negative role to block p62-droplet formation. In vitro p62 phase separation assays confirm this observation. Dominant-negative regulation of p62-droplet formation by caspase-6 cleavage attenuates p62 droplets dependent autophagosome formation. Our study suggests a novel pathway to modulate autophagy through the caspase-6"“p62 axis under certain stress stimuli.
Water sources aggregate parasites with increasing effects in more arid conditions

Shifts in landscape heterogeneity and climate can influence animal movement in ways that profoundly alter disease transmission. Water sources that are foci of animal activity have great potential to promote disease transmission, but it is unknown how this varies across a range of hosts and climatic contexts. For fecal-oral parasites, water resources can aggregate many different hosts in small areas, concentrate infectious material, and function as disease hotspots. This may be exacerbated where water is scarce and for species requiring frequent water access. Working in an East African savanna, we show via experimental and observational methods that water sources increase the density of wild and domestic herbivore feces and thus, the concentration of fecal-oral parasites in the environment, by up to two orders of magnitude. We show that this effect is amplified in drier areas and drier periods, creating dynamic and heterogeneous disease landscapes across space and time. We also show that herbivore grazing behaviors that expose them to fecal-oral parasites often increase at water sources relative to background sites, increasing potential parasite transmission at these hotspots. Critically, this effect varies by herbivore species, with strongest effects for two animals of concern for conservation and development: elephants and cattle.
Hepatoprotective effects of Cassiae Semen on mice with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease based on gut microbiota

Cassiae Semen (CS), the seeds of Cassia obtusifolia L. and C. tora L, have a long medicinal history in China, with suggestions for it to relieve constipation and exert hepatoprotective effects. However, the underlying mechanisms are still unclear. In this study, mice with high-fat diet (HFD)-induced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) were used to study the hepatoprotective effects of CS. The relationship between gut microbiota and hepatoprotective effect mechanisms mediated by CS extracts, the total aglycone extracts of CS, rubrofusarin-6-Î²-gentiobioside, and aurantio-obtusin were examined. Our data indicate that CS extracts and components confer a protective effect by ameliorating lipid accumulation, intestinal barrier damage, liver damage, and inflammation on HFD-induced liver injury. Meanwhile, fecal microbe transplantation exerted the pharmacological effect of CS on HFD-fed mice; however, the efficacy of CS was inhibited or eliminated by antibiotic-induced dysbiosis. In conclusion, the therapeutic effects of CS on NAFLD were closely related to the gut microbiota, suggesting a role for TCM in treating disease.
Revealing nano-scale lattice distortions in implanted material with 3D Bragg ptychography

Small ion-irradiation-induced defects can dramatically alter material properties and speed up degradation. Unfortunately, most of the defects irradiation creates are below the visibility limit of state-of-the-art microscopy. As such, our understanding of their impact is largely based on simulations with major unknowns. Here we present an x-ray crystalline microscopy approach, able to image with high sensitivity, nano-scale 3D resolution and extended field of view, the lattice strains and tilts in crystalline materials. Using this enhanced Bragg ptychography tool, we study the damage helium-ion-irradiation produces in tungsten, revealing a series of crystalline details in the 3D sample. Our results lead to the conclusions that few-atom-large 'invisible' defects are likely isotropic in orientation and homogeneously distributed. A partially defect-denuded region is observed close to a grain boundary. These findings open up exciting perspectives for the modelling of irradiation damage and the detailed analysis of crystalline properties in complex materials.
Most myopathic lamin variants aggregate: a functional genomics approach for assessing variants of uncertain significance

Hundreds of LMNA variants have been associated with several distinct disease phenotypes. However, genotype"“phenotype relationships remain largely undefined and the impact for most variants remains unknown. We performed a functional analysis for 178 variants across five structural domains using two different overexpression models. We found that lamin A aggregation is a major determinant for skeletal and cardiac laminopathies. An in vitro solubility assay shows that aggregation-prone variants in the immunoglobulin-like domain correlate with domain destabilization. Finally, we demonstrate that myopathic-associated LMNA variants show aggregation patterns in induced pluripotent stem cell derived-cardiomyocytes (iPSC-CMs) in contrast to non-myopathic LMNA variants. Our data-driven approach (1) reveals that striated muscle laminopathies are predominantly protein misfolding diseases, (2) demonstrates an iPSC-CM experimental platform for characterizing laminopathic variants in human cardiomyocytes, and (3) supports a functional assay to aid in assessing pathogenicity for myopathic variants of uncertain significance.
Dopamine and fear memory formation in the human amygdala

Learning which environmental cues that predict danger is crucial for survival and accomplished through Pavlovian fear conditioning. In humans and rodents alike, fear conditioning is amygdala-dependent and rests on similar neurocircuitry. Rodent studies have implicated a causative role for dopamine in the amygdala during fear memory formation, but the role of dopamine in aversive learning in humans is unclear. Here, we show dopamine release in the amygdala and striatum during fear learning in humans. Using simultaneous positron emission tomography and functional magnetic resonance imaging, we demonstrate that the amount of dopamine release is linked to strength of conditioned fear responses and linearly coupled to learning-induced activity in the amygdala. Thus, like in rodents, formation of amygdala-dependent fear memories in humans seems to be facilitated by endogenous dopamine release, supporting an evolutionary conserved neurochemical mechanism for aversive memory formation.
Transmissive-detected laser speckle contrast imaging for blood flow monitoring in thick tissue: from Monte Carlo simulation to experimental demonstration

Laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI) is a powerful tool to monitor blood flow distribution and has been widely used in studies of microcirculation, both for animal and clinical applications. Conventionally, LSCI usually works on reflective-detected mode. However, it could provide promising temporal and spatial resolution for in vivo applications only with the assistance of various tissue windows, otherwise, the overlarge superficial static speckle would extremely limit its contrast and resolution. Here, we systematically investigated the capability of transmissive-detected LSCI (TR-LSCI) for blood flow monitoring in thick tissue. Using Monte Carlo simulation, we theoretically compared the performance of transmissive and reflective detection. It was found that the reflective-detected mode was better when the target layer was at the very surface, but the imaging quality would rapidly decrease with imaging depth, while the transmissive-detected mode could obtain a much stronger signal-to-background ratio (SBR) for thick tissue. We further proved by tissue phantom, animal, and human experiments that in a certain thickness of tissue, TR-LSCI showed remarkably better performance for thick-tissue imaging, and the imaging quality would be further improved if the use of longer wavelengths of near-infrared light. Therefore, both theoretical and experimental results demonstrate that TR-LSCI is capable of obtaining thick-tissue blood flow information and holds great potential in the field of microcirculation research.
Robust anticipation of continuous steering actions from electroencephalographic data during simulated driving

Driving a car requires high cognitive demands, from sustained attention to perception and action planning. Recent research investigated the neural processes reflecting the planning of driving actions, aiming to better understand the factors leading to driving errors and to devise methodologies to anticipate and prevent such errors by monitoring the driver's cognitive state and intention. While such anticipation was shown for discrete driving actions, such as emergency braking, there is no evidence for robust neural signatures of continuous action planning. This study aims to fill this gap by investigating continuous steering actions during a driving task in a car simulator with multimodal recordings of behavioural and electroencephalography (EEG) signals. System identification is used to assess whether robust neurophysiological signatures emerge before steering actions. Linear decoding models are then used to determine whether such cortical signals can predict continuous steering actions with progressively longer anticipation. Results point to significant EEG signatures of continuous action planning. Such neural signals show consistent dynamics across participants for anticipations up to 1Â s, while individual-subject neural activity could reliably decode steering actions and predict future actions for anticipations up to 1.8Â s. Finally, we use canonical correlation analysis to attempt disentangling brain and non-brain contributors to the EEG-based decoding. Our results suggest that low-frequency cortical dynamics are involved in the planning of steering actions and that EEG is sensitive to that neural activity. As a result, we propose a framework to investigate anticipatory neural activity in realistic continuous motor tasks.
The complexity of visual dysfunction in patients with pseudoxanthoma elasticum

Pseudoxanthoma elasticum (PXE) is a multisystem disease characterized by calcification of elastic fibers. The eye is one of the most consistently and most severely affected organs, with vision loss being a major concern for PXE patients [1, 2]. Hence, a good understanding of the ocular structural changes and complex visual deficits in PXE is important for determining ocular disease severity, patient counseling and defining outcome measures and patient stratification in clinical trials.
