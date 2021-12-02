ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Duo behind Rogers: The Musical in Hawkeye would love to make a full Marvel Broadway show

By Christian Holub
EW.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen songwriting duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (of Hairspray, Smash, and Mary Poppins Returns fame) were approached by Marvel mastermind Kevin Feige about writing a musical number for the first episode of Hawkeye, they each had their own approach. Wittman proceeded to educate himself by watching every Marvel Cinematic Universe...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Wolverine Series Trailer Teases “All the Wolverines”

To say that Marvel fans are eager to see how Wolverine and the X-Men will one day fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an understatement. The latest trailer from Marvel for the upcoming intertwined comic book series, X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine, promises the most comprehensive Logan story in his long and complicated past. With Marvel’s history of streamlining comic book canon for popular characters a few years ahead of their MCU debuts, this authoritative arc will likely give some indication of Wolverine’s eventual Marvel Studios introduction.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Marc Shaiman
Person
Scott Wittman
epicstream.com

Hawkeye: Marvel Fans Boycott Series in Support of Poorly Compensated Artist

Marvel Studios' newest live-action offering Hawkeye is already making waves on Disney+ and with two episodes released, it's already safe to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has knocked another one out of the park. However, some dirty laundry between Marvel Studios and a comic book artist is being revealed and it's already making quite an impact amongst fans, influencing some of them to boycott the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld series.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

The 5 Marvel characters that Keanu Reeves could play

What Marvel character would Keanu Reeves play? It’s a question that fans have been asking basically since Kevin Feige told Comicbook. com that they’d approached Reeves for “almost every film [Marvel Studios] make.” Now though, the John Wick star has really set the cat amongst the pigeons by saying he’d be honoured to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Tom Hanks Claims Marvel Doesn’t Want Him in the MCU

EARLY BLACK FRIDAY Hisense 4K UHD 55" TV - Was $649.99, Now 499.00 (Save $150.99) at Amazon. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been known for its diverse roster of actors which consists of both A-list superstars and lesser-known celebrities. One actor who has yet to receive his big MCU break is screen legend Tom Hanks and considering his body of work throughout the years, it comes as a huge shock to a lot of people why he's yet to get cast in the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musical#Broadway Show#Hairspray#Marvel#New Yorkers
ComicBook

Hawkeye Rumor Suggests Disappointing News for Episodes 3 and 4 on Disney+

After Hawkeye debuted with a near-two-hour runtime between its first two episodes, a new rumor quickly spreading online may not be exactly what fans of the show wanted to hear. Rising insider Amit Chaudhari tweeted Sunday that Episodes Three and Four of the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-starring series would only run for a combined 80 minutes.
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star Officially Joins the MCU

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in full swing, with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) coming this month. The future of Disney+ is bright with countless Marvel series coming to the platform next year, and a fan-favorite character is making their MCU return in Secret Invasion. Streaming series...
TV & VIDEOS
Middletown Press

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld Talk ‘Hawkeye’ and Actually Making a Marvel Musical

Since 2012’s “The Avengers,” Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton has always been Marvel’s blue collar superhero, a regular guy with fabulous aim whose weapon of choice to defeat all manner of villainy is, somewhat inexplicably, a bow and arrow. On the new Disney Plus series “Hawkeye” — the character’s first titular outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Clint meets his biggest fan, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a wealthy Manhattan native who has, since she was a child, devoted her life to becoming a superhero just like Clint.
MOVIES
ComicBook

How Hawkeye Producers Set the Series Apart from Marvel's Disney+ Shows

This holiday season, the best gifts come with a bow when Marvel unwraps Hawkeye. The fourth live-action original series from Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios, the Christmas-set Avengers spin-off follows WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki as the next installment of Marvel's Phase Four hitting the small screen instead of theaters. Teaming a retired Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) with rookie superhero but expert archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Hawkeye is a street-level buddy cop comedy and Marvel's first Christmas story since 2013's Iron Man 3.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
thecinemaholic.com

Is Hawkeye’s Rogers: The Musical a Real Musical? Where Can I Watch It?

In ‘Hawkeye,’ Clint Barton ( Jeremey Renner) takes center stage as he tries to deal with a criminal conspiracy resulting from his past as Ronin. In the process, he ends up meeting and training a talented young archer, Kate Bishop. The superhero drama series created by Jonathan Igla explores the criminal underbelly of the ‘MCU‘ and is packed with holiday spirit. The series premiere is full of exciting surprises, and a particular musical sequence is arguably the best among them. If you are curious to learn more about ‘Rogers: The Musical,’ here’s everything you need to know!
MOVIES
Vulture

Listen to the Full Song from Hawkeye’s Steve Rogers Musical

Hawkeye is set in the main MCU universe and not one of the many alternate timelines of Marvel’s What If…? However, it does posit one what-if scenario for our own universe: what if Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark wasn’t the most infamous flop in Broadway history? Although, in the MCU, Rogers: The Musical is really more like their Hamilton, isn’t it? All that stuff really happened. Or more like Come From Away, because it’s more recent history? Anyway, if you can’t get enough Marvel Musical Mayhem, Disney’s got you covered. They’ve released a full song from the show-within-a-show Rogers: The Musical. We only get a snippet before Clint turns off his hearing aid in episode one of the new Disney+ show. The song was written by Hairspray collaborators Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and features RENT OG Adam Pascal. It sounds like an Act 1 Finale if I’ve ever heard one. And if that isn’t enough Broadway superhero time for you, you can always revisit that time the Green Goblin broke into David Letterman’s studio.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Dancing With the Stars Finale, Marvel's Hawkeye

We see you out there, and we know you're busy: ordering pies you'll pretend you baked (no shame), traveling (safely), hosting family (safely), hiding from family (valid), and, most importantly, trying to figure out what to watch from the hundreds of hours of new television released this week alone. If you're looking to take a break from the holiday chaos but you only have so much time, TV Guide has you covered with our roundup of the best shows and movies out this week. The Dancing With the Stars finale high-kicks things off, followed later in the week by HBO's docuseries Black and Missing and Marvel's new Disney+ series Hawkeye, which skips over Thanksgiving and gets right to the Christmas season. But the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will not be ignored.
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Newest Star Officially Becomes “Most Popular” Celebrity

The IMDb STARmeter is a good indicator of which celebrities the public truly cares about at any given moment. Whoever appears at the top of the list is the most searched celebrity on the indispensable Internet Movie Database website and is, therefore, considered the “most popular” celebrity on the web.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy