Diemme Filtration Holds Streaming Convention

By Rock Products News
 1 day ago

On Nov. 30, the first Diemme Filtration streaming convention took place. The event was organized for the international commercial launch of GHT5000F, a groundbreaking filter press designed to support stakeholders in an active and sustainable mining process, reducing risks and optimizing costs. The convention was an opportunity to discuss...

