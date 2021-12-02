ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Explaining Cancer

By Published by Oxford University Press
wustl.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinner of the 2021 Lakatos Award from the London School of Economics. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the world. Almost everyone’s life is in some way or other affected by cancer. Yet, when faced with a cancer diagnosis, many of...

source.wustl.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

New cancer treatment offers hope

Patients with lymphoma now have access to a highly specialized CAR T-cell therapy at Intermountain Healthcare that doctors say is changing and saving lives. CAR T-cell therapy works by collecting a patient’s own immune cells, genetically modifying them to recognize an antigen on targeted tumor cells. The cells are then multiplied in a laboratory and infused back into the patient. Those new cells then recognize and attack the cancer cells.
CANCER
cancerhealth.com

New Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Found Effective

Recently at the American College of Gastroenterology’s 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting, Dr. Hee Cheol Kim, Professor of Surgery at Samsung Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea, presented an abstract detailing results from a study on Guardant Health’s LUNAR-2 blood test for colorectal cancer (CRC). It was found that the test had a sensitivity (percent of CRC patients identified as having CRC) of 96% and a specificity (percent of patients without CRC as not having CRC) of 94%.
CANCER
spectrumnews1.com

Salk scientist on personal mission to fight pancreatic cancer

SAN DIEGO — November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. Nov. 18 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day. On this day, people across the globe come together to raise awareness about the symptoms and risks of the disease, and the urgent need for earlier detection. According to data from pancreatic.org, more than...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover why pancreatic cancer cells are so aggressive

Pancreatic cancer is very aggressive and, unfortunately, has a poor prognosis with a 5-year survival of only 5%. Most deaths related to pancreatic cancer are due to metastasis, which occurs when the tumor invades other organs. Treatments to stop tumor metastasis, which will save thousands of lives, are still missing. In this context, understanding the molecular mechanisms that cause pancreatic cancer metastasis is the first step to developing effective targeted treatments.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Causes Of Cancer#Clinical Medicine#Disease#Lakatos Award
MedicalXpress

Surgery plus chemo better for treating relapsed ovarian cancer

(HealthDay)—For women with recurrent ovarian cancer, overall survival is longer with cytoreductive surgery followed by chemotherapy than with chemotherapy alone, according to a study published in the Dec. 2 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Philipp Harter, M.D., Ph.D., from the Kliniken Essen-Mitte in Germany, and colleagues randomly...
CANCER
nextbigfuture.com

Preventing Cancer Metastatis

Cancer biologist Yibin Kang has disabled a key cancer gene MTDH in mice and in human tissue. A human treatment will be ready for human trials in a few years. This could be the key to preventing or stopping cancer metastasis which is the primary cause of death due to cancer.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Tracking cancer with chemical tools

AMHERST, Mass. – Michelle Farkas, professor of chemistry at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, was recently awarded a $1.25 million grant by the National Institutes of Health to develop next-generation tools to track and manipulate circadian rhythms in cells, helping researchers to understand the role that such rhythms play in disease.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover pathway that allows cancer to bypass oncology treatments

Researchers at City of Hope, a world-renowned cancer research and treatment organization, have identified a pathway that explains how mutated cancer cells can continue to replicate and become resistant to oncology therapies. Using whole genome sequencing technology, the scientists discovered a new mechanism for how genetically defective cells mutate to...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
theridgewoodblog.net

stage 4 uterine cancer

Ridgewood NJ, when 43-year-old Viviana Ruscitto died after she underwent a hysterectomy in 2014 that spread cancer cells throughout her abdomen, it led to a malpractice suit against The Valley Hospital and her surgeon. Seven years later, that case has reached the New Jersey Supreme Court, whose decision may influence future doctors’ actions and recourse for patients when medical procedures cause harm.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Newswise

Breaking the chain that culminates in cancer

Newswise — In a line of dominos, if you take out a single piece, the last one will never fall. Similarly, a lot of pieces have to line up and be pushed at the same time in a cell to result in cancer. Twenty-two years ago, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor Alea Mills discovered the protein p63. More recently, she found that a specific version of p63 (∆Np63α) causes cancer when it is overactive. Mills and her colleagues have been trying to devise ways to turn it off, but to no avail. Now they have found a way to stop the dominos from falling, not by turning off ∆Np63α itself, but by turning off other proteins that work together to activate it.
CANCER
llnl.gov

Radiation to cancer patients in a ‘FLASH’

Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have shown for the first time the potential for linear induction accelerators (LIAs) to deliver effective, targeted doses of “FLASH” radiation to cancer patients. The new technique selectively kills cancer cells with minimal damage to healthy cells. The approach is outlined in a Scientific Reports paper.
CANCER
Newswise

When and How to Screen for Colorectal Cancer? New NCCN Patient Guideline Explains Latest Timing and Approaches

Newswise — PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA [December 1, 2021] — The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN®) today announced the publication of new NCCN Guidelines for Patients®: Colorectal Cancer Screening. Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the fourth most frequently diagnosed cancer in the United States, with an estimated 104,270 new cases of colon cancer and 43,230 new cases of rectal cancer in 2021, and an estimated 52,980 deaths this year.[1] Screening can reduce the rate of death by catching CRC at an earlier, more treatable stage, and can reduce overall cancer incidences by detecting and removing pre-cancerous polyps. This new, free guide for patients and caregivers breaks down the different ways screening can be done and explains the recommended timing according to the latest research.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
ABC 4

Conversations about cancer

Today we’re shedding light on a topic that unfortunately many of us have been affected by. Kamille Bauer is here to help navigate conversations about cancer. As a cancer widow, Kamille has dealt with a lot of questions from those that stand by helpless yet want to know what they can do to help. SHe is a mother of 3. They have moved through grief and now would like to help others. Kamille shares suggestions on what to say and what not to say in these interactions:
CANCER
studyfinds.org

Revolutionary skin cancer device paves the path for pain-free treatment at home

LUGANO, Switzerland — Scientists have created a portable tool capable of decreasing the discomfort of treating basal cell carcinoma (skin cancer) — all while in the comfort of a patient’s home! The device, no bigger than a coin, uses photodynamic therapy (PDT) which scientists say is as effective as the treatment cancer patients receive in a hospital. Since the typical course of PDT therapy involves two outpatient treatments that can each take well over two hours, this novel device can lessen the length of hospital time, which is all the more necessary during the ongoing pandemic.
CANCER
onclive.com

Overview of Colorectal Cancer

Tanios S. Bekaii-Saab, MD: Hello, and welcome to this OncLive® Insights® program titled “My Treatment Approach: Metastatic Colorectal Cancer.” My name is Tanios Bekaii-Saab. I’m at the Mayo Clinic. I lead the GI [gastrointestinal] cancer program and practice on our campus in Phoenix, Arizona. I’m pleased to be leading today’s discussion, along with 2 of my wonderful colleagues, Dr. Chiara Cremolini and Dr. Gerald Prager. Chiara and Gerald, please introduce yourselves.
PHOENIX, AZ
Lancaster Online

Lung cancer is deadly, but there is hope

Lung cancer is the leading cancer killer of women and men. Lung cancer is the leading cancer killer of women and men. In fact, lung cancer kills more people each year than the three next deadliest cancers — breast, prostate and colorectal — combined, according to the American Cancer Society.
CANCER
herkimer.edu

Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Lung Cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the lungs, if you were unaware. Cancer starts when cells in the body start uncontrollably growing. Lung cancers typically start in the cells lining the bronchi and parts of the lungs such as the bronchioles or alveoli. There are two main kinds of lung cancer: NSCLC and SCLC.
HERKIMER, NY
news4sanantonio.com

UT Health San Antonio explains signs & symptoms of skin cancer

News 4 San Antonio's David Chancellor wraps up 'No-Shave November,' a massive campaign to raise cancer awareness, by speaking with experts about skin cancer. Skin Cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer and more than 2 people die of skin cancer in the U.S. every hour.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
technologynetworks.com

Cancer Epigenetics

It is now known that gene function can be modified by more than just changes in an individual’s DNA sequence. Heritable changes in gene expression, caused by the activation and silencing of genes, can be achieved by epigenetic markers – chemical “tags” that feature on proteins that associate with DNA, as well as the DNA strand itself.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KVAL

Targeting Cancer: The importance of intestinal cancer screening

Barbara Turcott cherishes the time she spends with her family; time she says she would not have if it weren’t for a colonoscopy she had in 2008. “I knew I was of the age when colonoscopy was recommended, and I had already put it off for four years. I knew it was time,” she says.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy