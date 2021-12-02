Explaining Cancer

Newswise — In a line of dominos, if you take out a single piece, the last one will never fall. Similarly, a lot of pieces have to line up and be pushed at the same time in a cell to result in cancer. Twenty-two years ago, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor Alea Mills discovered the protein p63. More recently, she found that a specific version of p63 (∆Np63α) causes cancer when it is overactive. Mills and her colleagues have been trying to devise ways to turn it off, but to no avail. Now they have found a way to stop the dominos from falling, not by turning off ∆Np63α itself, but by turning off other proteins that work together to activate it.

