Please Enable JavaScript

Aerospace & Defense

intelligent-aerospace.com
 5 days ago

www.intelligent-aerospace.com

CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY
OilPrice.com

China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

Given the extreme disconnect between China’s huge economy-driven oil and gas needs and its minimal level of domestic oil and gas reserves, the country’s influence over oil prices has long been profound. As a result of this imbalance, China almost alone created the 2000-2014 commodities ‘supercycle’, characterized by consistently rising price trends for all commodities that are used in a booming manufacturing and infrastructure environment. This was a product largely of the 8 percent-plus annual GDP growth recorded by China over that period, with many spikes well above 10 percent and only a relatively short move down in economic growth at the onset of the Great Financial Crisis. Aside from huge quantities of imported oil and gas, this massive economic growth was fuelled by enormous debt piled up but then hidden away in various financial mechanisms that China believed it could simply pay off eventually through its rapid economic growth. Developments in the last week or so hint that both of these bubbles may be set to burst, taking the big bid in oil out of the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Beast

Switzerland Approves Assisted ‘Suicide Capsule’

Switzerland has just legalized a new way to die by assisted suicide. The country’s medical review board has authorized the use of the Sarco Suicide Pod, which is a 3-D-printed portable coffin-like capsule with windows that can be transported to a tranquil place for a person’s final moments of life.
HEALTH
realcleardefense.com

Russia Has Deployed Its First Terminator Tanks

Russia has deployed its first regular unit of Terminator combat support tanks. The first Terminator company – equipped with nine BMPT-72s – was assigned to the 90th Guards Tank Division, which is stationed in the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk areas of the Urals region in Central Russia, according to Russian news agency TASS.
MILITARY
SPY

The 9 Best Portable Hotspots for Always Staying Connected

What’s your go-to method of staying connected while traveling? Is it getting a local sim card? Or just taking advantage of the free WiFi at Starbucks? Instead of relying on spotty WiFi networks and slow wireless connections, why not use a portable hotspot to take your home’s internet with you wherever you go? Unlike public hotspots, which are open (and often unsecured) WiFi networks found in coffee shops, restaurants and airports, a portable hotspot gets its connection via satellite and is often provided by your wireless network. That means these hotspots are not only more reliable, but they’re also more private....
ELECTRONICS
Reuters

Veon launches digital ID authentication to rival Big Tech

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Telecoms operator VEON (VON.AS) on Tuesday launched a digital ID authentication system that Chief Executive Kaan Terzioglu said could rival those used by U.S. technology giants in simplifying mobile logins without sacrificing privacy. The new tool allows users to log into systems like retail or...
TECHNOLOGY
FOX31 Denver

Tech Junkie Review – WeMax world’s thinnest laser projector

The choices when it comes to small portable video projectors are plentaful. A stroll through the electronics department at a big box store will quickly prove that it’s possible to grab one for under $100. Problem is, not all portable projectors are created equal. In fact, many of them are downright horrible. WeMax is promising […]
ELECTRONICS
BBC

MH370: Could missing Malaysian Airlines plane finally be found?

The disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines flight, carrying 239 passengers and crew, is one of the world's biggest aviation mysteries. But a British aeronautical engineer, who has spent more than a year working on the disaster, thinks he has calculated where MH370 crashed. Richard Godfrey believes the Boeing 777 crashed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Sweden to reintroduce many COVID-19 measures as cases rise

STOCKHOLM, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sweden will reintroduce a raft of measures to curb rising COVID-19 infections, urging renewed social distancing and the use of masks in public transportation, the government said on Tuesday. "We see an increased spread of infection, but still from low levels," Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Consumers value a product viewed online more if they see it being virtually touched

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Consumers who see a product on sale being virtually touched are more engaged and willing to pay more than if the item is displayed on its own, according to a recent research paper I co-authored. Behavioral economists have previously shown that people value objects more highly if they own them, a concept known as “the endowment effect.” Marketers have found that this feeling of ownership can occur even when a consumer merely touches something in a store. With Americans buying a record amount of stuff online, I wondered whether...
RETAIL
Reuters

China seeks better cross-border control of big data with new plan

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)called for improved cross-border security management of big data till 2025, in a five-year plan published on Tuesday. The plan, which builds off of China's 14th Five-Year Plan published earlier this year, comes as the country has pushed...
TECHNOLOGY

