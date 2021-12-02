Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' stepmum tries to explain his injuries

A “wicked” stepmother and a “pitiless” father have been convicted of cruelly abusing and killing his six-year-old son.Emma Tustin, 32, was unanimously convicted of murdering Arthur Labinjo-Hughes at Coventry Crown Court on Thursday.Her partner and Arthur’s father, 29-year-old Thomas Hughes, was found guilty of manslaughter, after his son suffered an “unsurvivable brain injury” on June 16 2020.In court, the pair had been described by prosecutors as “utterly ruthless, unthinking and pitiless”.Speaking after the verdicts, Arthur’s maternal grandmother, Madeleine Halcrow, called them “wicked” and “evil”.She also described the couple’s behaviour, which included Tustin poisoning the youngster by force-feeding him salt-laced meals,...
