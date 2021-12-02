Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' stepmum tries to explain his injuries

The 22-year-old father was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday. He is now charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death of his 2-month-old son. An autopsy revealed that the infant’s death was a homicide resulting from a skull fracture and lacerated liver sustained during a violent assault, according to reports. Investigators obtained security tape footage from Saturday morning and on the tape, investigators could hear the child crying at several points which were followed by loud thuds. The father was the only person in the apartment with the child. He and the child’s mother, whose name has not been reported, share legal custody of the infant.

