Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' stepmum tries to explain his injuries

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFootage captured on a police officer's body-cam shows the moment Emma Tustin tried to...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Father accused of helping partner murder six-year-old ‘didn’t want to cause unnecessary arguments’, court told

A father on trial for helping his partner murder his six-year-old son has said he valued her love and attention more than his son.Thomas Hughes is accused of aiding and abetting his girlfriend Emma Tustin in killing Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.The previously “happy, chubby, healthy, active” boy was allegedly abused over several months after he and his father moved into Ms Tustin’s home during the first Covid lockdown last year.Prosecutors claim the pair forced Arthur to stand in the hallway for 14 hours a day, gave him meals laced with excessive amounts of salt to poison him, withheld food and drink, isolated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Six-year-old warned that his father ‘was going to kill him,’ court told

A six-year-old boy had warned people “for well over a year” before his death that his father would kill him but “nobody listened”, a murder trial has heard.Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died in June last year after suffering an “unsurvivable” head injury while solely in the care of his step-mother.His father Thomas Hughes, 29, and step-mother Emma Tustin, 32, are on trial at Coventry crown court accused of murder – which they both deny.Medical evidence shows Arthur would not have been able to inflict the injuries on himself, but Tustin maintains that she is innocent of murder.The step-mother has pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Haunting recordings proved Emma Tustin ‘relished’ abuse of six-year-old

Audio and video clips recorded in the final weeks of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ life revealed that he was “scarcely able to articulate his words” and could no longer support his own weight by the time of his murder.Even Arthur’s stepmother Emma Tustin admitted in court that it was “horrendous” to listen to and watch footage of him captured on her mobile phone and CCTV cameras inside her lounge.Tustin, 32, was convicted of murdering the boy after inflicting an “unsurvivable” brain injury on the boy during a vicious assault, while home alone with the boy, on June 16, 2020.Arthur’s father Thomas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’s father and stepmother filmed tucking into ice cream as he starved in hallway

A horrifying video has emerged showing the father and stepmother of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes tucking into ice cream in their home as the six-year-old boy was left starving and standing alone in the hallway. Arthur was left with an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of his stepmother, 32-year-old Emma Tustin – who poisoned him with salt and withheld food and drink. She was jailed for life on Friday, after being convicted of murder by assaulting defenceless Arthur in the hallway of her Cranmore Road home in Solihull, on 16 June 2020. Arthur’s father Thomas Hughes, 29, was...
FOOD & DRINKS
BBC

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Boy cried 'no-one loves me' before death

Audio recordings of a six-year-old boy crying "no-one loves me" and "no-one's gonna feed me" before his death have been released by police. The recordings have been played at the trial of his father Thomas Hughes and partner Emma Tustin who both deny murdering him. Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Government ‘will not hesitate’ to act following review of six-year-old’s murder

The Government will not hesitate to take action off the back of a review into failings around the death of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes Number 10 has said.The six-year-old was murdered by his stepmother Emma Tustin after she had cruelly abused, starved and poisoned him.She fatally assaulted the boy in the hallway of her home in Cranmore Road, Solihull on June 16 2020, using severe force.He died in hospital the following day.Tustin was unanimously convicted on Thursday of Arthur’s murder after an eight-week trial at Coventry Crown Court, with the boy’s “pitiless” father, Thomas Hughes, 29, found guilty of his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Stepmother jailed for minimum 29 years and father for 21 years over boy’s killing

The stepmother of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years for starving, poisoning and then murdering the six-year-old boy.Arthur was left with an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of “evil” 32-year-old Emma Tustin.She fatally assaulted him with severe force in the hallway of her home in Solihull on 16 June 2020 before he died in hospital the following day.“Wicked” Tustin was unanimously convicted of Arthur’s murder after an eight-week trial, with the boy’s “pitiless” father, Thomas Hughes, 29, found guilty of his manslaughter, after encouraging the killing.He was jailed for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Wicked’ stepmother and ‘pitiless’ father guilty of six-year-old boy’s killing

A “wicked” stepmother and a “pitiless” father have been convicted of cruelly abusing and killing his six-year-old son.Emma Tustin, 32, was unanimously convicted of murdering Arthur Labinjo-Hughes at Coventry Crown Court on Thursday.Her partner and Arthur’s father, 29-year-old Thomas Hughes, was found guilty of manslaughter, after his son suffered an “unsurvivable brain injury” on June 16 2020.In court, the pair had been described by prosecutors as “utterly ruthless, unthinking and pitiless”.Speaking after the verdicts, Arthur’s maternal grandmother, Madeleine Halcrow, called them “wicked” and “evil”.She also described the couple’s behaviour, which included Tustin poisoning the youngster by force-feeding him salt-laced meals,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man accused of trying to intimidate judge in Potter trial

A Minneapolis man has been charged with trying to intimidate the judge presiding over the manslaughter trial of the former officer charged in Daunte Wright s death.The Star Tribune reports Cortez A. Rice was charged last week with tampering with a judicial officer, a felony.Rice allegedly went into the Loring Park condominium building where he thought Judge Regina Chu lived and made comments meant to intimidate her into allowing broadcast coverage of the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kimberly Potter, who is charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Wright, 20, in April.The criminal complaint...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

“You could hear the baby’s crying which was followed by loud thuds”, Father beat 2-month-old son to death leaving him with skull fracture and extensive bruising on his head and body

The 22-year-old father was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday. He is now charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death of his 2-month-old son. An autopsy revealed that the infant’s death was a homicide resulting from a skull fracture and lacerated liver sustained during a violent assault, according to reports. Investigators obtained security tape footage from Saturday morning and on the tape, investigators could hear the child crying at several points which were followed by loud thuds. The father was the only person in the apartment with the child. He and the child’s mother, whose name has not been reported, share legal custody of the infant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The body went unnoticed for a year. Now a father claims it was justice for his trafficked daughter: What happened to Andrew Sorensen?

The abandoned car had been parked near Dane Massie’s home in Northeast Spokane, Washington, for about four days when he and his friend decided to go check it out, hoping to learn why his dogs kept running over to it.As they approached, the men were met by an overwhelming stench.“It smelled like death,” Mr Massie told local news station KXLY.They traced the odour to a body crammed in the trunk of the Honda Accord.The body was identified as 19-year-old Andrew Sorensen, who police say had been left to rot in the car for nearly a year before Mr Massie’s discovery...
PUBLIC SAFETY

