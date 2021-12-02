France, in letter to Boris Johnson, rejects idea of joint border patrol in Channel

Time is of the essence as the United Kingdom seeks to prevent any parts of the stealth fighter from falling into the wrong hands. Following the highly publicized loss of a British F-35B stealth fighter from the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in the eastern Mediterranean yesterday, the United Kingdom has approached the United States to help in the aircraft recovery effort. Retrieving the Lightning from the seafloor will be a high priority, to ensure that neither the jet nor any of its sophisticated components end up in the hands of Russia, or potentially other powers. You can read our initial report on the accident here.

MILITARY ・ 16 DAYS AGO