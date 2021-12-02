ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

France, in letter to Boris Johnson, rejects idea of joint border patrol in Channel

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French Prime Minister Jean Castex told his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, that he rejected the idea of a joint British-French patrol...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

"Come to your senses", Germany urges Britain on Northern Ireland

BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Germany urged Britain on Tuesday to come to its senses by respecting its commitments under the Brexit divorce agreement with the European Union and resolve differences over Northern Ireland. London has repeatedly threatened to trigger Article 16, an emergency brake in the Northern Ireland protocol,...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Washington Examiner

Biden damages trans-Atlantic security, showing subservience to Germany

Embarrassed by its kowtowing to Vladimir Putin on Ukraine , ransomware , energy blackmail , America's nuclear posture , and even in low Earth orbit , the Biden administration is resorting to increasingly hysterical defenses of its Russia strategy. Take the comments by a senior administration official, on Wednesday, who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Military Patrol#Illegal Migration#Uk#Reuters#French#British
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY
Reuters

France expands sea monitoring as migrants vow to pursue UK dream

DUNKIRK, France/ZAGREB, Nov 25 (Reuters) - France pledged on Thursday to step up surveillance of its northern shores, but migrants huddling in makeshift camps said neither that nor a tragic drowning the day before would stop them from trying to cross the Channel to Britain. Seventeen men, seven women and...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU draft pulled after Vatican complains Christmas 'canceled'

The European Commission on Tuesday retracted internal communication guidelines that had proposed substituting the “Christmas period” with “holiday period” after an outcry by conservatives and the Vatican which termed the document an attempt to “cancel” Europe’s Christian roots.The European Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli, said the draft document had been intended to highlight European diversity and showcase the “inclusive nature of the European Commission.” But in a statement, she said it didn’t meet Commission standards and failed to achieve its stated purpose.“The guidelines clearly need more work,” she said, adding that a revised document would take into account...
RELIGION
Telegraph

France must intercept every Channel migrant, Priti Patel to say

Priti Patel is expected to use a crisis meeting this week to urge her French counterpart to speed up plans to intercept every single migrant before they reach the UK. The Home Secretary will meet Gerald Darmanin, the French interior minister, to find a “shared solution” to the Channel crisis which last week saw a record 1,185 migrants reach the UK in a day.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Telegraph

‘Brazen’ China is spying on Britain’s universities and businesses, says Priti Patel

Priti Patel has accused China of spying on British universities and businesses, as she declared that Britain could no longer tolerate such “brazen” interference. The Home Secretary said official secrets laws would be modernised to take account of new spy threats such as hack-and-leak and online trolling to pursue a state’s ends to steal secrets or destabilise the UK.
U.K.
WNMT AM 650

Exclusive: Britain says Russian attack on Ukraine would be a ‘grave mistake’

LONDON (Reuters) – British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned Russia on Wednesday that it would be making a “grave mistake” if it attacked Ukraine and said London was working closely with its NATO allies to support Ukraine. Ukrainian and U.S. officials have voiced concerns about a possible Russian attack on...
POLITICS
thedrive

Britain Wants America’s Help In The Race To Retrieve Its Crashed F-35 Off The Seafloor

Time is of the essence as the United Kingdom seeks to prevent any parts of the stealth fighter from falling into the wrong hands. Following the highly publicized loss of a British F-35B stealth fighter from the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in the eastern Mediterranean yesterday, the United Kingdom has approached the United States to help in the aircraft recovery effort. Retrieving the Lightning from the seafloor will be a high priority, to ensure that neither the jet nor any of its sophisticated components end up in the hands of Russia, or potentially other powers. You can read our initial report on the accident here.
MILITARY
AFP

Annalena Baerbock to become Germany's first woman foreign minister

Green party co-leader Annalena Baerbock is to become Germany's first woman foreign minister, her party announced Thursday, as the country's incoming coalition government takes shape. The incoming government's coalition pact includes promises to spend heavily on climate protection and infrastructure while sticking to Germany's self-imposed debt limits.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Macron accuses Britain of 'provocation' over Channel migrant crisis saying UK must accept people who 'want to join family' as Priti Patel faces mounting anger from Tory MPs warning 'something must be done'

Emmanuel Macron delivered a stinging rebuke at UK 'provocation' over the Channel migrant crisis today warning that the UK must accept people who want to reunite with family. The French president swiped at Home Secretary Priti Patel demanding 'collaboration' to tackle the growing problem. And he pledged to use Paris's...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy