Samsung will never stop adding new features and enhancements to its many products and services. The year 2022 will start with the release of the Galaxy S21 FE that will be followed by the Galaxy S22 series. After those phones, more mid to low-end devices will arrive. We’re looking at new Galaxy A phones. Specifically, the Galaxy A33 is expected to be revealed. It won’t be just like any other mid-ranger from the South Korean tech giant because the company is set to apply waterproofing to the affordable phone.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO