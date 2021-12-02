ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Collectibles

By Best Games
IGN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis collectibles page is a stub. Make...

www.ign.com

dbltap.com

Pokémon Converse Collection Announced

Converse has announced a Pokémon x Converse collaboration to celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary. The collection includes footwear and apparel featuring classic Pokémon designs. The popular trading card game, video game, and tv show has been celebrating its 25th anniversary with different events and collaborations. Recently, Pokémon partnered with Baccarat releasing...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Click here to read the full article. Altuzarra is launching its first home collection. Joseph Altuzarra will introduce a limited capsule featuring a range of woven accessories, including blankets, pillows and baskets. Each item is handcrafted from natural fibers and the pieces are designed in partnership with Peruvian and Mexican craftsmen, supporting local artisan communities and their economies while adhering to sustainable practices.More from WWDAltuzarra RTW Fall 2021Altuzarra RTW Spring 2021Altuzarra RTW Fall 2020 “For me, like many people, my home is really my happy place. Home is where I recharge, relax and feel most centered,” said Altuzarra. “I’ve always been passionate...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Premium Inclusive Holiday Collections

Just in time for the holiday season, beloved fashion label PrettyLittleThing debuted its elevated holiday collection, dubbed 'Premium Part 2.' The limited-edition pieces are expertly crafted and feature "sultry satins and figure hugging feminine silhouettes." From elegant pantsuits and embellished dresses to faux fur coats and corset blazers, the new capsule has the perfect holiday outfit for any occasion. Moreover, the new collection was designed to fit all bodies with sizes ranging from 0-26. PrettyLittleThing expanded to the Canadian market earlier this year and appeals to Gen Z and Millennial consumers searching for sophisticated and demure pieces. The entire PrettyLittleThing Premium Part 2 collection is now available to purchase online with prices starting at $54 CAD.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
gamepur.com

Where is the Ibolhomen Church collectible in Generation Zero?

As Generation Zero informs players how many collectibles can be found in a given location, hunting these down can be a breeze. No matter, there will be times where the souvenirs are not technically where they are said to be. The best instance of this is the collectible that players are told is in Ibolhomen Church. As the church only bears additional ammo and crafting resources, it turns out the item is not even inside the building.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collectibles
zycrypto.com

KingSpeed Announce PancakeSwap Listing And A New NFT Collection

KingSpeed, a blockchain-based racing game, announced its PancakeSwap listing set for December 3, 2021. As per the announcement, the listing will create the trading pair $KSC/$BUSD. The PancakeSwap listing will be followed by the release of a limited NFT collection. The news comes weeks after the game launched its Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs) on Krystal Go and Game Station on November 30 and December 1, respectively. These IDOs were recently followed by a final round on Oxbull on December 2-3.
EARTHQUAKES
IGN

How To Make A Book

This Minecraft guide will teach you everything you need to know about how to make a book. Books are needed to enchant items and to build libraries. In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know about crafting a book. Looking for something more specific? Click the links...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Freeskier Magazine

The Faction Collective presents: ROOTS

It’s not far out there to say that the Faction Collective has amassed one of the greatest teams of skiers the world has ever known. Not to say there aren’t other dream teams out there, and no shot to the plenty of rippin’ skiers who have chosen to be a part of smaller brands either. But you would be hard-pressed to find another brand with an assortment of skiers as entertaining to watch as Faction’s legendary crew. Perhaps the one factor that has set Faction apart the most in recent years is the fact that the Verbier-based brand has created several full-length films that showcase top-of-the-line production quality and skiing.
ENTERTAINMENT
outsidebusinessjournal.com

INTRODUCING THE “blackcrows fifteen” COLLECTION

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (NOVEMBER 30, 2021) –Black Crows, the Chamomix performance brand founded by professional skiers Camille Jaccoux and Bruno Compagnet in 2006, celebrates its 15th anniversary this winter with a limited-edition collection of beautiful and design-driven skis and apparel that sit at the intersection of adventure, innovation, fashion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Woman shares video warning to others of being ‘tracked’ by unknown stalker via iPhone

A TikTok user has alleged in a viral video that a tracking device may have been planted on her after bizarre notifications started popping up on her iPhone.The TikTok user, whose handle is @angel.edge95 on the platform, shared her experience in a video that has been viewed over 17 million times, collected 2m likes, more than 39,000 comments and has been shared more than 150,000 times as of Wednesday.The video was shared on 22 November.The user, in the video, said that the bizarre notification prompts on her phone suggested her location was being tracked by an unknown device.“I think I...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
New York Post

I accidentally put my baby up for sale on Facebook

A bungling mom from England accidentally put her baby up for sale while trying to sell her sofa – insisting the tot needed to “go today.”. Lucy Battle had been trying to flog the old two seater couch when she accidentally included a picture of her son. The mum, from...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
nintendoeverything.com

NinNinDays2 gameplay

NinNinDays2, a visual novel following up on the previous entry, has received gameplay on Switch. This week’s video contains 43 minutes of footage. For more on NinNinDays2, read the following overview:. A life turned upside down after an encounter with two female ninja?!. This romance adventure game is set in...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Best iPad deals for December 2021: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
gamepur.com

How to get the dwarven horse in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

If you want to get around a bit more quickly in Skyrim, a horse is the only mount available. While the base game only featured normal horses as mounts, the Dawngaurd DLC included a skeletal horse named Arvak. For those looking for an even cooler horse, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition has the mechanical dwarven horse. Here’s how to get the unique mount tied to a quest that is just as fascinating.
VIDEO GAMES
moneysavingmom.com

ClimateRight By Cuddlduds Oversized Throw with Feet Pocket just $11.88!

This is a GREAT deal on these popular (and warm) throws!. Walmart has these popular ClimateRight By Cuddlduds Oversized Throws for just $11.88! Choose from 9 styles. This is a really great price for these! And this style includes a pocket to keep your feet extra warm!. Great gift ideas...
SHOPPING
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go players discover amazing PokeStop that’s literally a meme

Pokemon Go players have found some hilarious – and terrifying – PokeStops in Australia over the years, but this one might take the cake. The Aussies have a lot of different PokeStops to visit, some of which have a very strange look, such as the famous Nightmare Pikachu ride. However,...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best weapons in Battlefield 2042

It’s not quite as unique to play a multiplayer FPS with 100 or more players in a single match today, but before the battle royale craze hit, there was basically just one franchise pushing player counts above 16 or 24 players. The Battlefield series has always made strives to make players feel like they were really in the midst of an actual warzone. Their mix of high player counts, destructible environments, and vehicle-based warfare on giant maps was unlike anything else on the market. To this day, there are still few other games that attempt to copy this formula of two massive teams fighting it out on the same scale.
VIDEO GAMES
utahbusiness.com

GoatGuns makes miniature gun models that are not actually weapons

Goat Guns (short for Greatest Of All Time Guns) is offering collectors a brand-new kind of item to covet: miniature die cast gun models. Affectionately dubbed “the Manly toy,” GoatGuns aren’t preassembled—they’re packaged as build-it-yourself kits with accessories and parts that the buyer constructs themselves. The 1:3 scale models are die-cast and painted to match their life-sized versions, with attachments that are often indistinguishable from the real thing.
CHINA
dbltap.com

Battlefield 2042: How to Use the Underbarrel Grenade

There are many different styles of load-outs you can go for when jumping into Battlefield 2042, with many weapons and attachments available as well. The Underbarrel Grenade is a good choice of attachment if you want to add some explosive firepower to your arsenal before heading into battle. If you're...
VIDEO GAMES

