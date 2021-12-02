Collectibles

Click here to read the full article. Altuzarra is launching its first home collection.
Joseph Altuzarra will introduce a limited capsule featuring a range of woven accessories, including blankets, pillows and baskets. Each item is handcrafted from natural fibers and the pieces are designed in partnership with Peruvian and Mexican craftsmen, supporting local artisan communities and their economies while adhering to sustainable practices.
“For me, like many people, my home is really my happy place. Home is where I recharge, relax and feel most centered,” said Altuzarra. “I’ve always been passionate...
