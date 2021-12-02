Here Are The Best Places To Live In Wisconsin

Photo: Getty Images

When looking for a new place to relocate, there are plenty of factors that come into play. Safety, education, the housing market , accessibility to activities or shopping, the list goes on and on.

In Wisconsin, narrowing down exactly where you would like to buy a home is difficult. Luckily, Stacker answered all your questions and set out to find the best places to live in Wisconsin.

"What do you look for in an ideal town? Proximity to trails, lakes, and beaches? How about top-ranked schools for your children? Would you like a professional or college sports team nearby, or do you prefer museums and art walks?"

Using Niche.com , which ranked places based on "a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather," Stacker was able to compile a list that combined the biggest concerns everyone has before purchasing a home in a new area.

"There's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums."

According to the report, here are the top 10 best places to live in Wisconsin:

Whitefish Bay - Population: 13,972 Elm Grove - Population: 6,153 Shorewood - Population: 13,290 Kohler - Population: 2,146 Fox Point - Population: 6,650 Brookfield - Population: 38,358 Cedarburg - Population: 11,527 Bayside - Population: 4,558 Middleton - Population: 19,487 Mequon - Population: 24,144

Click here to see the full report.