West End theatre “feels very healthy” and is working hard to deal with the challenges of the pandemic, including the new Covid-19 variant, the creator of the musical Mamma Mia! has said.Judy Craymer, 64, the producer who is also responsible for the hit film adaptation of the Abba musical and its sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, was speaking after collecting a CBE for her services to theatre and charity.Ms Craymer said she was “honoured” by the recognition but added: “It was bittersweet because the theatres were closed.“The last 18 months has all been about the reopening of the...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO