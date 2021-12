The iconic tale of “The Nutcracker” is gloriously revived this year through a range of different productions in and around Boston, from classic stagings to modern adaptations that celebrate a variety of dance styles. But all of these interpretations breathe life into the story of a girl who gets a gift on Christmas Eve, before journeying into a dream world where snowflakes dance and sweets abound. Originally choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov and first produced as a ballet with a memorable score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, “The Nutcracker” continues to enchant and evoke the holiday spirit. The libretto comes from a fairytale by E.T.A. Hoffmann called “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.” Here is a preview of the different variations of the show that you can view this season.

