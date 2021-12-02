ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Oddsmakers Give Stacey Abrams Early Edge In Rematch Against Brian Kemp For Georgia Governor

By Bruce C.T. Wright
NewsOne
NewsOne
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JC3JA_0dCVtebO00

N ow that there is no longer speculation about whether Stacey Abrams will run for governor of Georgia, people are eagerly turning their attention to next year’s mid-term election with the expectation that she will emerge victorious from a rematch against Brian Kemp, the alleged voter suppressor to whom she narrowly lost in 2018.

Abrams on Wednesday announced her candidacy in a tweet accompanied by a moving video and seemed confident that she would reverse the previous election results after she arguably had the gubernatorial election stolen from her by Kemp, who at the time was a candidate overseeing all of the state’s elections while working in his official capacity of Georgia Secretary of State — a conflict of interest if there ever was one.

MORE: ‘Time To Get The Job Done’: Stacey Abrams Launches 2022 Campaign For Georgia Governor

“Now, it’s time to get the job done,” Abrams said on the video.

As a result, oddsmakers have given Abrams an early edge over Kemp if they face off against each other next November.

“Georgia is changing demographically, which is why we make Stacey Abrams 8-11 favorite to overturn her defeat to Brian Kemp from 2018. State elections are now dominated by the left-leaning Atlanta metro area, with Kemp requiring a massive groundswell of support from the rural Republican heartlands to stand a chance,” Chad Yeomans, a spokesperson for Betway — an online gambling company that sets betting odds on anything you can place a wager on, including political campaigns — told Newsweek .

Georgia gubernatorial candidates (L-R) Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp debate in an event that also included Libertarian Ted Metz at Georgia Public Broadcasting in Midtown October 23, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia. | Source: Pool / Getty

Of course, it doesn’t take a gamblaholic to make such political predictions.

If history is any indication, whoever the Democratic nominee is will have as good a shot as anyone to beat Kemp, who has lost the support of Republican kingmaker Donald Trump, a factor that could mean he gets fewer votes than in 2018 when he barely edged Abrams.

In addition, the traditionally red state turned blue in the 2020 election — something due in no small part to Abrams’ work organizing on the ground — in a trend that could continue next year. In politics, momentum is everything.

As of Thursday, Trump had not formally endorsed any candidate in the race, delayed action in a high-stakes election that is tantamount to a rebuke of Kemp, which doesn’t bode well for his chances of succeeding in the primary, let alone a general election. Trump seemingly favors Vernon Jones, a former Democratic state representative in Georgia who last year defected from his party to become a rabid MAGA Trumpublican who just so happens to be Black.

The above combinations of factors — a Trump-endorsed right-wing candidate who is Black and not named Brian Kemp — could thwart Kemp’s re-election efforts and foil oddsmakers’ predictions. But it’s doubtful any of that can adversely affect Abrams’ campaign.

SEE ALSO:

Let’s Give Stacey Abrams Her Flowers Now

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Attacks Stacey Abrams In First Re-Election Campaign

[ione_media_gallery id="4188337" overlay="true"]

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Stacey Abrams is a liar

The two-time Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate claimed this week she has not challenged the outcome of the 2018 Georgia governor's race. This is a bald-faced lie. She challenged and undermined the election's legitimacy even before state authorities certified Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's victory. "I did not challenge the outcome of...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Washington Post

Stacey Abrams’s new campaign means our democracy is on the line in Georgia

It’s not exactly a surprise that Stacey Abrams has announced she’ll be running for governor of Georgia in 2022, but given how things usually go in midterm election years — where the president’s party is almost always at a disadvantage — Abrams faces a difficult task after losing the governor’s race narrowly in 2018.
GEORGIA STATE
Slate

Stacey Abrams Could Win This Time

The long-anticipated rematch of the midterm election cycle is now officially on: Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost the Georgia governor’s race in 2018, will challenge Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022. She made her announcement in a video on Wednesday. So are her chances of winning this time better, or worse?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vernon Jones
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Stacey Abrams
WSAV News 3

2nd Stacey Abrams governor bid sees new tests, intrigues

ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams announced a long-awaited second run for Georgia governor this week, but with Democrats facing a sour national environment and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp facing challenges within his own party, the 2022 campaign will look different from 2018. Abrams’ narrow loss, highlighted by her claims that Kemp used his prior post as secretary of state […]
POLITICS
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia Republicans fire back at Stacey Abrams

From the moment Stacey Abrams announced her intentions to run for governor of Georgia on Wednesday afternoon, the landscape shifted in U.S. politics. Many observers that were quietly hoping for a rematch between the former Minority Leader in Georgia’s House of Representatives versus current Governor, Brian P. Kemp, had their wishes granted. With Abrams’s announcement, the 2022 Georgia Governor’s race […]
GEORGIA STATE
hngn.com

Stacey Abrams, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp Will Have a Rematch After Democratic Nominee Announces Her Gubernatorial Candidacy

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp vows to take down Stacey Abrams during their rematch in the upcoming gubernatorial elections in the state. According to reports, Abrams just announced her candidacy this week via video, where she detailed all her contributions to help Georgia residents. Shortly after, Kemp released a statement...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Elections#Republican#Newsweek#Libertarian#Pool Getty#Democratic
WABE

Stacey Abrams launches campaign for governor in 2022

Stacey Abrams, the Georgia Democrat, former state House Minority Leader and voting rights activist, said Wednesday that she will launch another campaign to become the nation’s first Black woman governor. “Opportunity and success in Georgia shouldn’t be determined by your zip code, background or access to power,” Abrams said in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Covington News

BRIDGES: Stacey Abrams missing in action

Stacey Abrams almost did the unthinkable in 2018. Abrams came within a couple of inches of winning the governorship. With every statewide office holder at the time being a Republican, it would have been an incredible political accomplishment. In the end, Abrams lost to Republican Brian Kemp. She didn’t like...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy