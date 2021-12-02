Report: Average rent in Charlotte is about $1,400; here are the most affordable areas to live
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Market reports indicate rent is up in Charlotte by more than 16 percent compared to last year, which is why affordable housing is in such demand.
The average rent for an apartment in Charlotte is reportedly $1,472 for 942 sq. ft. The cost of rent varies depending on several factors, including location, size, and quality, according to RentCafe .New low-income housing complex opening in east Charlotte, rent starts at $500 per month
RentCafe says they take verified apartment listings directly from top property managers, provide up-to-date pricing, and show the latest availability. According to RentCafe, 136,186 or 41 percent of the households in Charlotte are renter-occupied, while 194,205 or 58 percent are owner-occupied.
What are the most afforable neighborhoods?
RentCafe says the most affordable neighborhoods in Charlotte are Avensong , where the average rent goes for $1,051/month, Bradfield Farms , where renters pay $1,051/mo on average, and Cedarbrook Acres , where the average rent goes for $1,051/mo. If you’re looking for other great deals, check out the listings from Hickory Grove ($1,051), Lakeland Hills ($1,051), and Oak Forest ($1,051), where the asking prices are below the average Charlotte rent of $1,472/mo.
What are the most expensive neighborhoods?
RentCafe says the most expensive neighborhoods in Charlotte are South End ($1,834), Uptown Charlotte ($1,844), and Eastover ($2,166).
|Neighborhood
|Average Rent
|Eastover
|$2,166
|Uptown Charlotte
|$1,844
|The South End
|$1,834
|Brookhill
|$1,821
|Dilworth
|$1,744
|Freedom Park
|$1,663
|Cotswold
|$1,628
|Foxcroft
|$1,628
|Providence Park
|$1,628
|Stonehaven
|$1,628
|Wendover – Sedgewood
|$1,628
|Ballantyne
|$1,587
|Piper Glen Estates
|$1,587
|Providence Crossing
|$1,587
|Provincetowne
|$1,587
|Rain Tree
|$1,587
|Stone Creek Ranch
|$1,587
|Touchstone Village – Elm Lane
|$1,587
|Whiteoak
|$1,587
|Cherry
|$1,566
|Elizabeth
|$1,566
|Wilmore
|$1,564
|Myers Park
|$1,553
|Barclay Downs
|$1,549
|Southside Park
|$1,542
|Sherwood Forest
|$1,507
|Ashbrook – Clawson Village
|$1,485
|Collingwood
|$1,485
|Colonial Village
|$1,485
|Sedgefield
|$1,485
|Hembstead
|$1,459
|Lansdowne
|$1,459
|Oxford Hunt
|$1,459
|Providence Plantation
|$1,459
|Sardis
|$1,459
|Arbor Hills
|$1,421
|Claybrooke
|$1,421
|Fountaingrove
|$1,421
|Harris – Houston
|$1,421
|Homewood Acres
|$1,421
|Lexington
|$1,421
|Mallard Lake
|$1,421
|Mallard Woods
|$1,421
|Maplewood
|$1,421
|Mill Creek
|$1,421
|Mineral Springs – Rumble Road
|$1,421
|University City North
|$1,421
|University City South
|$1,421
|Withrow Downs
|$1,421
|Asheford Woods
|$1,417
|Berewick
|$1,417
|Charlotte Pines
|$1,417
|Creekshire Estates
|$1,417
|Dixie – Berryhill
|$1,417
|Falcon Ridge
|$1,417
|Harbor Oaks
|$1,417
|Hartwell
|$1,417
|McDowell Place
|$1,417
|Montreux
|$1,417
|Neely Glen
|$1,417
|Planters Walk
|$1,417
|River Oaks
|$1,417
|Riverpointe
|$1,417
|Steele Creek Landing
|$1,417
|Steelecroft Place
|$1,417
|Stowe Creek
|$1,417
|The Palisades
|$1,417
|The Sanctuary
|$1,417
|Waterlyn
|$1,417
|Wiltshire Manor
|$1,417
|Withers Grove
|$1,417
|Woody Point Acres
|$1,417
|College Downs
|$1,409
|Hidden Valley
|$1,409
|Newell
|$1,409
|Grier Heights
|$1,385
|Double Oaks
|$1,375
|Druid Hills
|$1,375
|Genesis Park
|$1,375
|Greenville
|$1,375
|J.T. Williams
|$1,375
|Lockwood
|$1,375
|Sugaw Creek – Ritch Avenue
|$1,375
|Tryon Hills
|$1,375
|Montclaire – Madison Park
|$1,367
|Steele Creek
|$1,361
|Biddleville
|$1,344
|Firestone – Garden Park
|$1,344
|Lincoln Heights
|$1,344
|McCrorey Heights
|$1,344
|Mountain Island
|$1,344
|Oakdale
|$1,344
|Oaklawn
|$1,344
|Oakview Terrance
|$1,344
|Sunset Road
|$1,344
|University Park
|$1,344
|Washington Heights
|$1,344
|Brown Road
|$1,340
|Griers Fork
|$1,340
|Olde Whitehall
|$1,340
|Yorkshire
|$1,340
|Beatties Ford – Trinity
|$1,337
|Northlake
|$1,337
|Slater Road – Hamilton Circle
|$1,337
|Wilson Heights
|$1,337
|Belmont
|$1,333
|Davis Lake – Eastfield
|$1,331
|Derita – Statesville
|$1,331
|Henderson Circle
|$1,331
|Highland Creek
|$1,331
|Nevin Community
|$1,331
|Prosperity Church Road
|$1,331
|Rockwell Park – Hemphill Heights
|$1,331
|Montclaire South
|$1,303
|Yorkmount
|$1,303
|Back Creek Church Road
|$1,296
|Hampshire Hills
|$1,296
|Governor’s Square
|$1,293
|McAlpine
|$1,293
|Montibello
|$1,293
|Mountainbrook
|$1,293
|Olde Providence North
|$1,293
|Olde Providence South
|$1,293
|Park Ridge
|$1,293
|Wessex Square
|$1,293
|Optimist Park
|$1,283
|Carmel
|$1,276
|Clanton Park – Roseland
|$1,269
|York Road
|$1,269
|Beverly Woods
|$1,266
|Park Crossing
|$1,266
|Quail Hollow
|$1,266
|Seven Eagles
|$1,266
|Sharon Woods
|$1,266
|Sharonbrook
|$1,266
|Starmount
|$1,266
|Thomasboro – Hoskins
|$1,259
|Briarcreek – Woodland
|$1,259
|Chantilly
|$1,259
|Coliseum Drive
|$1,259
|Commonwealth
|$1,259
|Country Club Heights
|$1,259
|Echo Hills
|$1,259
|North Charlotte
|$1,259
|Oakhurst
|$1,259
|Plaza – Shamrock
|$1,259
|Plaza Hills
|$1,259
|Plaza Midwood
|$1,259
|Villa Heights
|$1,259
|Charlotte Douglas International Airport
|$1,241
|Eagle Lake
|$1,219
|Windsor Park
|$1,202
|Eastway – Sheffield Park
|$1,159
|Arlington Forest
|$1,146
|Becton Park
|$1,146
|Bent Creek
|$1,146
|Butterfield
|$1,146
|Clear Creek
|$1,146
|Clear Meadow
|$1,146
|Marlwood
|$1,146
|McGregor
|$1,146
|Mint Hill Estates
|$1,146
|Morris Farms
|$1,146
|Park Walk
|$1,146
|Persimmon Creek
|$1,146
|Pleasant Valley
|$1,146
|Sherwood Forest
|$1,146
|Waterleaf
|$1,146
|Arbor Glen
|$1,134
|Ashley Park
|$1,134
|Boulevard Homes
|$1,134
|Capitol Drive
|$1,134
|Enderly Park
|$1,134
|Jackson Homes
|$1,134
|Lakewood
|$1,134
|Pinecrest
|$1,134
|Ponderosa – Wingate
|$1,134
|Reid Park
|$1,134
|Revolution Park
|$1,134
|Seversville
|$1,134
|Smallwood
|$1,134
|Todd Park
|$1,134
|Toddville Road
|$1,134
|Wesley Heights
|$1,134
|West Bolevard
|$1,134
|Westchester
|$1,134
|Westerly Hills
|$1,134
|Westover Hills
|$1,134
|Hickory Ridge
|$1,098
|East Forest
|$1,082
|Idlewild
|$1,058
|North Sharon Amity – Reddman Road
|$1,058
|Eastland – Wilora Lake
|$1,056
|Farm Pond
|$1,056
|Avensong
|$1,051
|Bradfield Farms
|$1,051
|Cedarbrook Acres
|$1,051
|Hickory Grove
|$1,051
|Lakeland Hills
|$1,051
|Oak Forest
|$1,051
|Robinson Church Road
|$1,051
|Shannon Park
|$1,051
|Turtle Rock
|$1,051
|Woodbury
|$1,051
How rent compares to other cities
|City
|Average Rent
|Charlotte
|$1,472
|Raleigh
|$1,468
|Greensboro
|$1,075
|Winston – Salem
|$1,042
|Durham
|$1,401
|Wilmington
|$1,377
|Concord
|$1,267
|Mooresville
|$1,308
|Monroe
|$926
|Huntersville
|$1,444
|Gastonia
|$1,042
RentCafe Disclaimer: Covid-19 may have impacted rent prices in a way that is not yet reflected in our reports.
WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage
Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts
Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alertsCopyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.
Comments / 8