Digital technology is disrupting all industries, with respect to facilitating the improvement of operational systems and customer-centric services. In recent years, various industries have seen a surge of new advanced technological improvements successfully being implemented to meet growing demands. In healthcare, this has been no different, as the global pandemic kickstarted a global race to adapt and improve national healthcare systems through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data. The application of these technologies in clinical settings have improved various aspects of the industry, with innovative ideas and concepts lighting the path towards a completely digitized industry.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO