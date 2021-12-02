ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvarez & Marsal Expands Into Dallas Market Expanding Transaction Advisory Offering

By Dave Kucera
abladvisor.com
 4 days ago

Alvarez & Marsal’s Global Transaction Advisory Group (TAG) has expanded into the Dallas market with the appointments of Managing Director, Andrew Allard, and Senior Director, Andrew Oesterling. These new hires represent the next U.S. phase of TAG’s strategic global expansion alongside recent senior hires in Italy, Switzerland, Spain and the United...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Tag#Managing Director#A M#Kpmg#Deal Advisory#Transaction Advisory#Global Prac
