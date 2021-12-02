Alvarez & Marsal Expands Into Dallas Market Expanding Transaction Advisory Offering

San Diego CA—Ingenium has announced that they have acquired WSR Environmental and Safety Management (WSR). Ingenium provides a broad range of waste management services specializing in packaging, transportation, recycling, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, biological, universal, and radioactive waste. The company helps its customers manage their hazardous waste program, maintaining budgets and meeting regulatory demands while protecting employees, the community, and the environment. They also assist in the process of reducing and recycling wastes to achieve sustainability goals while maintaining safety and service. By acquiring WSR, Ingenium adds environmental health and safety (EH&S) consulting services including safety planning, program management, training, environmental permits, and interfacing with regulatory agencies. These additional services will enable Ingenium to provide comprehensive waste management and environmental, health and safety compliance to its clients.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO