The Brooklyn Nets suffered a disappointing 113-107 home loss at the hands of the Phoenix Suns on Saturday and unsurprisingly, the critics have taken out the pitchforks. Kevin Durant balled out for the Nets yet again, but he didn’t get much help from superstar teammate James Harden. At the same time, Kyrie Irving remains in exile amid his anti-vax stance. This is exactly what renowned broadcaster Skip Bayless decided to point out as he criticized Brooklyn’s lackluster showing on Saturday night:

