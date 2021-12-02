Black Acres Roastery opens new cafe at Open Works

Panera, one of America's most beloved destinations for freshly baked goods, hearty lunch options, and coffee, is taking a major leap into the future. Several months ago, the chain announced it was redesigning its restaurants and operations to meet the shifting demands of an "increasingly off-premise world," and described the efforts as two-fold: providing both a smoother off-premise experience as well as a more elevated experience for those customers who do end up using its dining rooms.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO