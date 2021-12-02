ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

I Cut Out Food Groups for My Health but That Doesn’t Make Me Orthorexic

By Beth Lipton
Clean Eating
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBecome a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. I always had stomach problems growing up and into young adulthood. You name it, I had it – indigestion, pain, bloating, gas, even...

www.cleaneatingmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

I Am ‘Unhealthy.’ That Doesn’t Make Me Any Less Valuable.

When I was a kid, I occasionally “faked” being sick to stay home. Not often, but I missed my first week of middle school because of it, all the while feeling the burden of guilt about not actually being ill. The truth was more complex: I was unwell, just not...
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
My 1053 WJLT

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Republic Monitor

How to Lose Belly Fat? Here Are 6 Tips for a Flatter Stomach

Belly fat or visceral fat is a nuisance that makes clothes feel tight and is a major risk factor for serious health conditions, such as type 2 diabetes and heart diseases. Although losing this fat is difficult, experts have found some ways to get rid of it and keep a flatter stomach for a healthier body.
FITNESS
Mashed

You Might Want To Throw Out This Spice, According To The FDA

'Tis the season for sugar, spice, and everything nice, but one spice in your cabinet might not be so nice if you or a loved one at your holiday gathering has a certain food allergy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a statement on Tuesday with an announcement from the Brooklyn, New York-based company Spice N' More Corp. The declaration stated that all "13-ounce (368 grams) containers of Salma Natural Curry Powder with Lot #H092021 and best by date 12/20/23" are being recalled due to the fact that a "peanut-containing product" was found in the spice container, which the packaging does not list. The recall also states that the product in question comes in a "clear plastic jar with UPC code 023913159115" and was distributed to supermarkets and grocery stores across the country. The "peanut-containing product" was discovered upon a routine inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors.
BROOKLYN, NY
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Group#Mental Health#Healthy Eating#Healthy Food#Whole Food
Woman's World

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
NUTRITION
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Woman's World

This Sweetener Can Lower Blood Sugar and Improve Insulin Sensitivity

If you have diabetes or are otherwise looking to keep your blood sugar levels under control, choosing the right sweetener can be tricky. There are so many options out there and between the different tastes and proclaimed side effects, it’s often difficult to determine which one to choose. However, a growing body of research suggests that using stevia for diabetes may be the best option.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
FIRST For Women

This Popular Chewy Treat Can Help Lower Blood Pressure and Improve Oral Health

Is chewing gum bad for you? It’s definitely not a good idea if you just got a filling or a crown. And there’s nothing good about sugary gum, which feeds the bad bacteria in your mouth and increases the risk of tooth decay over time. However, the story’s not the same for sugar-free gum. Research suggests that a sugarless stick pays off big time when it comes to your oral and cardiovascular health.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Much Topamax Should I Take to Lose Weight?

Although the FDA has not approved Topamax (topiramate) as a weight loss supplement, taking it for other conditions such as migraines may result in weight loss as a side effect. Depending on the condition being treated, the starting dose of Topamax is typically 23 mg. Your doctor may increase your...
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

3 Glasses Of This Drink Can Double Weight Loss

A few glasses each day can help to increase weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking three cups of low-fat milk each day can double weight loss, new research finds. Obese and overweight women in the study dropped 10 pounds in 8 weeks when they drank a pint-and-a-half of low-fat milk every day, along with following a diet.
DIETS
CBS Miami

FIU’s Dr. Aileen Marty On Omicron Variant: ‘It Looks Like It’s Going To Be Very Significantly Virulent And Very Transmissible’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty sat down Wednesday evening with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana and Eliott Rodriguez to discuss the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which is causing worldwide concern. Rodriguez: “What makes the Omicron variant different?” Dr. Marty: “So, let’s start out with where did it come from. The ancestor of this particular virus was detected actually in May. It just didn’t have as many of the changes as it currently does.” “That was called the C. 1.2. and that particular one acquired a series of other mutations. So, there’s over 50 mutations in the virus,...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

2 Supplements That Double Weight Loss

Taking the two supplements lead to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. Calcium supplementation combined with vitamin D can help weight loss, research finds. Taking the two supplements led to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. One study...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

‘Your baby won’t be affected by Covid’, couple told before three-month-old son dies from virus

A couple has shared the cautionary tale of losing their three-month-old baby in February to Covid.Children under the age of five are not yet able to have the coronavirus vaccine, but mother Angelina Rendon was repeatedly told not to worry about her infant’s safety. “I don’t know how many times a doctor has told me ‘don’t worry, your baby won’t be affected by Covid’ but he was, unfortunately,” said Ms Rendon to Sacramento network KCRA3.“Be careful who touches your baby,” said Ms Rendon, warning other parents with infants of the very real risk of coronavirus. “It can just start with...
RELATIONSHIPS
KEPR

Local man tested positive for COVID but then developed mental psychosis

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — A Bainbridge Island man's world was turned upside down after he developed a crippling case of psychosis following his recovery from COVID-19. Ivan Agerton, 51, does not know where he contracted the coronavirus, but he is certain that the mystery virus left him with a mental condition that continues to affect his quality of life weeks after getting better from the ailment.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy