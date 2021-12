Legislation is now in the works in state government to recognize the end of slavery in Massachusetts and honor an instrumental figure who helped make it happen. On Nov. 10, state Sen. Cindy Friedman and state Rep. Michelle Ciccolo, both of Lexington, testified before the Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight on behalf of a day to be known as “Massachusetts Emancipation Day.” Alternatively, the holiday would be known as Quock Walker Day, in honor of a former slave who freed himself by suing his former enslaver.

