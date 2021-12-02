ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Over 100 People Show Up to Help Save Stranded Fish After Montana Dam Malfunctions

By Lora Korpar
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Volunteers sprung into action after a gate malfunction at Hebgen Dam suddenly dropped water levels, leaving fish stranded in the open...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Society
State
Wyoming State
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
648K+
Followers
72K+
Post
686M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy