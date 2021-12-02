ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Little Mix are taking a break! Band announce hiatus after 10 years together

gladstonedispatch.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Mix are taking a break! Band announce hiatus...

www.gladstonedispatch.com

Us Weekly

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock Announce ‘Break’ After 2022 Tour: We’re ‘Not Splitting Up’

Nothing comes between them! Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are going on hiatus next year — but they insisted it’s not a breakup. “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix,” the trio announced via Twitter on Thursday, December 2. “It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.”
MUSIC
buckinghamshirelive.com

Little Mix to "take a break" at the end of their Confetti tour

Pop superstars Little Mix have announced they will be taking a break at the end of their tour next year. The group, which formed on the 2011 series of X-Factor, took to Instagram to tell their fans they would be taking a break. However, the band insisted that they were...
MUSIC
iconvsicon.com

The Pretty Reckless Release ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here. It’s a guided tour of one of the most...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Robby Krieger on Jim Morrison: "There was no difference between Jim on-stage and off. I’m pretty sure Iggy Pop doesn’t roll around in glass in between trips to the supermarket and I doubt Hendrix ever set his guitar on fire just to keep warm"

Robby Krieger watched Jim Morrison go from a "very shy and reserved" young singer to a wildman proclaiming himself as god. The Doors was quite a trip, but the guitarist tells the Guardian that the legacy of the band's music will outlive the Morrison stories. “The music will outlast all...
MUSIC
The Independent

‘America’s Got Talent’ star Jay Jay Phillips has died from Covid-19 – reports

America’s Got Talent star Jay Jay Phillips has died, aged 30.His family told TMZ that the musician was suffering from Covid-19 at the time of his death, noting that he became sick during Thanksgiving week.The outlet also reported that his family and friends were checking in on him, but just before the holiday his condition deteriorated.While his family urged him to go to the hospital, the outlet reports that he told them that he just needed to “sleep it off”.Phillips’ girlfriend and mother reportedly returned to check on him on Thanksgiving and found him dead at his home.This a breaking story - more to follow
PUBLIC HEALTH
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Interpolations Add Instant Familiarity to New Songs by Artists Like Dua Lipa, Drake and Anitta… but Not Without a Cost

Interpolations — which incorporate elements of familiar songs into new ones — are a phenomenon that’s here to stay in many genres. Like using gonzo remakes of classic tracks in trailers, it’s a way of catching the ear of older listeners, and as long as the mashup still works for younger music fans who don’t immediately know the reference, they can give a song a significant leg up. But the varieties of interpolations are vast. For example, Paul McCartney had nothing to do with Drake using a bit of “Michelle” in “Champagne Problems” — it’s actually a sped-up sample of Masego...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
digitalspy.com

Little Mix confirm plans for "break" as group

Little Mix have announced they are going on an indefinite hiatus following their upcoming tour. The English band have taken to social media to share the unexpected news with their fans as current members – Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – have released a joint statement explaining their reasons for the break.
MUSIC
Digital Courier

Jade Thirlwall 'emotional' about Little Mix break

Jade Thirlwall is already having doubts about Little Mix's split. The girl group - comprised of Jade, 28, Perrie Edwards, 28, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 30 - recently announced they will be going on hiatus after their ‘Confetti’ tour next year but Jade admitted she is still worried they have made the wrong decision.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Little Mix announce they're taking a break after 10 years as a band

After 10 years together as a band, Little Mix have announced they'll be taking a break following their Confetti tour next year. Writing on social media on Thursday evening, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall revealed they were putting pause on the group to pursue other projects, but reassured fans they weren't splitting.
MUSIC
NME

Little Mix announce they’ll be taking “a little break” after next year’s tour

Little Mix have taken to social media today (December 2) to announce an indefinite hiatus after their 2022 Confetti tour. On Twitter, alongside a behind-the-scenes video of the girls in action, the group – Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – shared: “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.”
MUSIC

