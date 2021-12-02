ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How COVID-19 affects the brain

By Charlotte LoBuono
theintelligencer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEvidence suggests the virus that causes COVID-19 can impact the nervous system. Cognitive FX used...

www.theintelligencer.com

IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kslnewsradio.com

Studies find evidence of ‘Superhuman’ immunity to COVID-19

In an article released by NPR, some scientists are reporting “superhuman immunity” present in defending against COVID-19. This is also known as “hybrid immunity.”. The article explains that scientists have discovered that certain individuals are able to produce an extremely powerful immune response against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. These individuals produce very high levels of antibodies that are also highly flexible.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Journals#Nervous System#Covid 19#Fx#The Lancet Psychiatry
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study shows the maximum risks of COVID infection with and without masks

Three meters are not enough to ensure protection. Even at that distance, it takes less than five minutes for an unvaccinated person standing in the breath of a person with COVID-19 to become infected with almost 100 percent certainty. That's the bad news. The good news is that if both are wearing well-fitting medical or, even better, FFP2 masks, the risk drops dramatically. In a comprehensive study, a team from the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organisation in Göttingen has investigated to what extent masks protect under which wearing conditions. In the process, the researchers determined the maximum risk of infection for numerous situations and considered several factors that have not been included in similar studies to date.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Study Reveals Wide Spectrum of COVID-19 Brain Complications – Including Stroke, Hemorrhage, and Other Fatal Complications

The largest multi-institutional international study to date on brain complications of COVID-19 has found that approximately one in 100 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 will likely develop complications of the central nervous system. These can include stroke, hemorrhage, and other potentially fatal complications. The study is being presented tomorrow at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Grand Rapids Herald-Review

What are the links between COVID-19, brain harm and dementia risk?

Headaches, brain fog and that peculiar inability to smell or taste things. By now most people know these symptoms as a few of the hallmarks of COVID-19. Researchers say they are a clear indication the virus impacts neurological functions. But what that impact means to long-term brain health remains unclear....
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Study reveals how COVID-19 is capable of infiltrating brain cells

SHREVEPORT, La. — COVID-19 is typically associated with respiratory symptoms, but plenty of studies have shown how the disease can impact the brain. Research reveals that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can infiltrate neurons, leading to various neurological issues in COVID-19 patients. But how exactly does this happen?. Researchers say the susceptibility...
SHREVEPORT, LA
asapland.com

What are The Symptoms of Brain Atrophy?

Symptoms of brain atrophy depend on which area or areas of the brain have been affected by a decrease in neurons and neuronal connections. In some cases, people do not experience any symptoms. Although atrophied brain cells cannot regenerate, treatment can be effective in slowing down the progress of the disease and often minimizes symptoms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WYFF4.com

Doctor talks about how the COVID-19 booster can affect mammograms

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Bon Secours St. Francis Oncologist Stephen Dyar talks about how the COVID-19 vaccine affects mammograms. He said sometimes the mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna shots, can cause temporary swelling of the lymph nodes under the arms of the injection. Dyar said it’s normal and nothing to worry...
GREENVILLE, SC

