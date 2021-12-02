Coastland Gold 2021 People’s Choice Awards – Winners and Finalists

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be the recipient of the People’s Champion Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7. A 15-time PCAs nominee and two-time winner, Johnson will be recognized for his contributions to the entertainment industry, entrepreneurial endeavors and commitment to supporting children and families in need through multiple philanthropic partnerships.
Gideon Mendel claims this year’s Head On portrait prize with his image of sculptor Jenni Bruce standing in the remains of her bushfire-razed home in Upper Brogo, NSW. Here is a selection of photographs from the finalists.
The Montreal International Documentary Festival (RIDM) ended its run of theatrical screenings yesterday, Sunday, November 21. The 24th edition presented 78 public screenings for many eager filmgoers who had the opportunity to discover the selected films on the big screen at the Cinémathèque québécoise, Cinéma du Musée, Cinéma du Parc or Cineplex Quartier Latin.
The Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is inviting fans of wildlife photography from around the world to vote for the winner of the People’s Choice Award. This year’s 25 unforgettable scenes were shortlisted by the Natural History Museum from more than 50,000 image entries from 95 countries.
