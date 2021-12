Hi folks — looks like a sunny Friday is on the way and a nice weekend too, with a slight chance for snow showers on Friday night. In the news: 30 more cold-stunned Kemp's ridley sea turtles have been rescued, the Dennis Select Board keeps beach sticker categories and prices unchanged and the demand for COVID-19 vaccines on Cape Cod exceeds the supply. Have a great night! (Eric Williams/Cape Cod Times)