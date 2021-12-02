Conway man allegedly shared child porn images over Skype, deputies say

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man is accused of sharing child porn online, according to an incident report obtained by News13.

Michael Thomas Szmyt, 36, was arrested and charged with 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and simple possession of marijuana, according to online booking records.

Szmyt allegedly uploaded five sexually explicit images of minors to Skype in July, according to the report. In August, The Horry County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children division received two tips after Skype notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of alleged criminal activity on its servers.

Deputies executed a search warrant Tuesday where Szmyt was identified and allegedly admitted to sharing the images online in a recorded interview.

Szmyt is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $13,615 bond as of Thursday afternoon, according to online booking records.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.