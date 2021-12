The Stanley Parable is as unique and humorous today as when it launched way back in 2013. However, during the 2018 Game Awards, fans were treated to the announcement that an expanded version of the game, The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe, would arrive in 2019. It's now 2021, though developers Davey Wreden and Crows Crows Crows have always been the first to admit that window may have been wishful thinking. But after three years and a few sassy trailer updates, the game appears to be ready to ship – for real this time (hopefully).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO