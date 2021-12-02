ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Recent Blog Posts

By 2012 Election
Inside Higher Ed
 4 days ago

How early experiences influence our work in higher ed. December 3, 2021 — A rebuttal, The Girl decodes my musical taste, the mystery of the vanishing cabs and a welcome...

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

Related
southeastarrow.com

Schools face a “Great Resignation” with educators leaving classrooms

As schools and businesses reopen, employers are struggling to get back to “normal” in their businesses. One profession feeling the pinch is education. School districts are battling to keep up with the demand for educators in schools, including the need for substitute teachers, cafeteria staff and janitorial staff. In an...
EDUCATION
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Staying Ethical with the Pyramid of Corporate Social Responsibility

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. The idea of corporate social responsibility (CSR) was first introduced...
ECONOMY
Inside Higher Ed

Career Advice

Lara McKenzie explores the problematic consequences, especially for early-career academics, of not showing love for one’s scholarship and teaching. Anne Meyer-Minor describes the mutual benefits that occur when company managers collaborate with academics in the career development of advanced-degree trainees. November 24, 2021. Is it wise, Christopher Caterine asks, for...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inside Higher Ed

Can Online Education Be a Force for Equity and Institutional Sustainability?

Many reviewers, in my judgment, have misread Robert Ubell’s new book, Staying Online. It’s been largely treated as a compendium of practical advice about how colleges and universities can successfully embrace online learning. Ubell, a pioneer in online program development at the Tandon School of Engineering at New York University...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog Posts#Online Education#Pedagogy#Adjuncts#Adaptability
Money

How to Start a Blog and Make Money

Blogs are a great way to make money online — so much so that today many successful bloggers make a full-time income from their blogs. Read on for a step-by-step guide on how to make money blogging. Table of Contents. Thinking about starting a blog? Then building a great website...
ARTS
Inside Higher Ed

Creating a Compassionate Classroom

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of compassionate teaching, as both students and instructors have navigated extraordinarily stressful circumstances and adapted to unfamiliar settings. In fact, many students have actively voiced a need for such teaching. What, however, does compassionate teaching really look like, and is it possible to balance flexible, empathic teaching with high and rigorous academic expectations?
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Social Media Associate Director

Love leading content rich multi-market social media campaigns for big global brands and seeking a new challenge? Social Media Associate Directors read on… The Firm: Top Tier Global Communications Consultancy This client is one of the most successful firms in the market with a global reach and a pedigree for delivering award winning, creative and truly integrated big budget campaigns for huge brands. During the last 18 months, they have grown from strength to strength with a number of strategic hires adding excellent experience and creative insights as well as attracting more top clients. This growth has seen widespread industry recognition for client campaigns and further gongs celebrating their supportive culture, training and development. The Role: Social Media Associate Director This Social Media Associate Director role will partner SLT and the team Director, while leading c.10 social media and digital professionals, and partnering international teams in APAC. The role will lead multi platform integrated campaigns, targeting b2b and b2c audiences, while utilising paid and organic strategies across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and LinkedIn. You will need:
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inside Higher Ed

A Multicollege Collaboration Comes to Life: The Key Podcast

How can colleges move from competing to collaborating to better serve students?. This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, examines an unusual cooperative in New Mexico designed to improve how five community colleges (so far) operate and innovate. The Collaborative for Higher Education Shared...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Inside Higher Ed

The Learning and Employment Record

Many of our regular University of Venus readers know about our companion podcast - View from Venus that highlights the work of amazing women in higher ed/higher ed adjacent spaces. A few of you probably know of Rocking the Academy - my collaborative podcast project with Roopika Risam. I also...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Higher Education Should Model Better Workplace Cultures

The workplace has been upended. The COVID-19 pandemic has called into question many assumptions regarding how and where we work and which elements of the workplace are necessary and effective and for whom. New consideration is being given to the lived experiences and the needs of Black people, of other racial and gender minorities, and of neurodivergent workers in a way that was rare just a short time ago. And workers themselves are making different choices about what constitutes acceptable pay and working conditions, and in so doing, they are shifting the long-standing worker/employer balance of power. The workplace is changing in positive and necessary ways, but it also feels in permanent flux.
EDUCATION
Inside Higher Ed

Report Weighs Accountability Measures for For-Profits

Several higher education policy experts with differing views on the value of for-profit institutions came together to develop a set of policy recommendations for holding for-profit institutions accountable in a recent report from Opportunity America. “Like too many issues in education, the question of how to regulate for-profit colleges and...
EDUCATION
Inside Higher Ed

Higher Education’s Brave New World

In the first session of my first class in graduate school, the professor warned my classmates and me about the worst sin that a graduate student could commit: trying to demonstrate how smart we were by savaging the books we were assigned to read. He called this “the steamroller technique”...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

A National Army of Career Counselors

This is the second of two parts on Anthony Carnevale’s talk earlier this week. In his talk to community college folks this week, Anthony Carnevale suggested that a national army of career counselors would do a world of good both for colleges and for the country as a whole. I...
ARMY
Inside Higher Ed

Cal State Adopts Plan to Re-Enroll Students

The California State University system is embarking on a systemwide campaign to re-enroll students ahead of the spring semester, EdSource reported. Chancellor Joseph Castro announced that the system would renew efforts to re-engage and re-enroll students by replicating across all its campuses a pilot program launched at San Francisco State University. The university emailed about 300 students who stopped out after fall 2019 to encourage them to re-enroll. Financial aid advisers also contacted the students who had outstanding balances about possible waivers or payment plans. About 60 students decided to return through the program.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

It’s Time to Talk About ‘Student Time’

Everyone experiences time differently. Concepts such as crip time, the second shift (or double day) and queer time help articulate these differences for some minority groups. For instance, crip time theorizes how and why people like me, who were born with significant medical problems, effectively never had a childhood and articulates that when I have a migraine—as I do while writing this essay—writing and thinking are a distinct struggle but are also, oddly, rewarding.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

"Climb or Die"

“For four-year colleges that aren’t elite, the message is climb or die.” -- Anthony Carnevale. This week NJCU’s doctoral program in community college leadership presented an open virtual conference on issues facing community colleges, with Anthony Carnevale as the keynote speaker. I was able to watch from my office, which still feels weird.
GEORGETOWN, DC
Inside Higher Ed

Syracuse Adds New Safety Measures

Syracuse University on Monday announced new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus. “Over the holiday, news spread of a newly identified COVID variant, the impact of which is currently being studied across the globe. Syracuse University continues to closely monitor campus and local public health conditions, including issues and concerns related to this new variant,” said a letter from the university to all students and employees. “Prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, despite the university’s very low level of COVID transmission and infection within our campus community, the Public Health Team considered several scenarios to support a safe return to campus. With that scenario planning in mind, today the university implemented several proactive actions to identify and respond to any changes in COVID transmission levels on campus attributable to the holiday break.”
COLLEGES
Ke Alakai

On-Campus Internship Info Session

Working with business organizations, students may work on projects involving a variety of fields, including corporate finance, corporate social responsibility, human resources, investment banking, marketing, real estate development, strategy, supply chain, and many more. An on-campus internship (OCI) is a great opportunity for students to put into practice the skills...
LAIE, HI
Inside Higher Ed

FSA’s Cordray Concerned About Declines in FAFSA Completion

In his first address directly to student financial aid professionals, the Office of Federal Student Aid’s chief operating officer, Richard Cordray, said Tuesday that a continuing downward trend in completion rates for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and declining enrollment “is a serious problem for all of us.”
COLLEGES
Axios

Sr. Digital Marketing Data Analyst

Union is a creative & performance marketing agency that creates omni-channel campaigns, unleashing creativity on a data-driven world, helping brands produce memorable, measurable and repeatable results. Overview:. We’re looking for a Digital Marketing Analyst with proven experience in using Analytics tools for data analysis, gleaning insights, providing reporting, implementing tracking...
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy