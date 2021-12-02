ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Detroit Lions Podcast: What does it take to win?

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The latest episode of the Detroit Lions Podcast featuring Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon as co-host is now available.

So here we are, 12 weeks into the 2021 NFL season, and the Detroit Lions have yet to notch a win. They’ve been close against teams that they shouldn’t even have been in games with. They’ve let games slip away against teams they should have beaten. In the last three games, no team has scored more than 16 points on them, and they’ve been outscored by only 5 points total. It feels like the Lions are close, but it remains possible that they just run out of time.

Detroit Lions Podcast Talks Wins

The Lions are facing NFC North rivals, the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday. In their last meeting as US Bank Stadium, the Lions were defeated with a last second field goal (a familiar story in the 2021 NFL season). Is Minnesota a team that the Lions can beat at home? Are there any teams remaining on the schedule that the Lions can find a win against? Where are the players right now?

The show is available on all your favorite podcast providers. You can stream the episode here, or also watch on YouTube.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

