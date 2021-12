Just honored as the best park system in nation, the Cleveland Metroparks is far from done. Launched in 1917 with just 3 acres, the Cleveland Metroparks now encompasses more than 24,000 acres of nature and 300 miles of trails. And 2021 saw the completion of several major projects, including the final stretch of the Towpath Trail. This fall, the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration awarded the Metroparks the “Best in Nation” gold medal, which the park also won in 2016, the last year it was eligible to do so. We checked in with Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman to see where the park system goes from here.

