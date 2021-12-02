ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

12 Engagement Nail Polishes That Emphasize Your Stone's Sparkle

thezoereport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNail trends come and go: Square-tipped acrylics made it big in the early-aughts, fourth finger nail art was huge a few years back, and painting each finger a different nail color was a short-lived trend. But there is one consistent style that is here ‘til death do us part: engagement nail...

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Khloé Kardashian Looks Incredibly Fit In Sexy Black Latex Bodysuit — Watch

Khloé Kardashian teased a sexy new latex bodysuit from her celebrity-favorite clothing brand Good American. Khloé Kardashian modeled a new product from her clothing brand Good American. The media personality, 37, rocked a black latex bodysuit in a new video shared by Good American on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 15. The long sleeve bodysuit has a zipper for the cleavage section.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Meghan Markle Stuns in Red Plunging Dress and Matching Slingback Pumps at Salute to Freedom Gala

Meghan Markle made a bold style move while arriving with Prince Harry at the Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. The Duchess of Sussex hit the red carpet in a red halter-neck Carolina Herrera gown. The style featured a cinched waistline and thigh-high slit, as well as a deep neckline and flowing skirt. Markle accessorized simply, pairing the bold piece with diamond earrings and a poppy lapel pin. The dress’ shape and silhouette were a sharp departure from her typical reserved style, but still remained elegant. For footwear, Markle went the colorful route and wore a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Simone Biles Goes Green in Cutout Gown and Minty Louboutin Sandals at 2021 InStyle Awards

Simone Biles brought a refreshing take to the cutout trend at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The Olympic athlete hit the red carpet in a flowing dark green gown by Aliette. The style featured a flowing skirt and allover ruched draping details. The textured number also included bows with long ends accenting two straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Biles added an elegant touch to her ensemble with Mateo New York drop earrings and a dark green Judith Lieber clutch. For shoes, Biles created a two-tone look with mint green sandals. The Christian Louboutin style featured thin ankle and toe straps in shiny leather. The style added a bold pop of color to the “Courage to Soar” author’s outfit, while elevating her gown’s formal dress code with a modern twist. The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Head-Turning Rainbow Skirt & Blue Velvet Mules for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped sporting two different sweater dresses Monday, as she was spotted outside of the studios where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is shot in LA. The 49-year-old actress and Goop founder, who promoted her new Netflix show, “Sex, Love & Goop,” arrived in a black sweater dress from her own G. Label. The short-sleeved midi dress featuring a stand-up collar with ties made of soft merino wool and a side slit. She styled it with black leather sandals featuring gold-tone buckles from Birkenstock’s Hotel Il Pellicano capsule collection. The award-winning actress was later seen leaving the show in a slinky black sweater dress adorned with a colorful assortment of shimmery oversized rainbow paillettes. The head-turning number debuted as a part of designer Christopher John Rogers’ cruise ’22 collection. On her feet was a pair of royal blue velvet mules with a low heel and classic pointed toe. Scroll through the gallery to check out some of Gwyneth Paltrow’s best street style moments.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Cosmopolitan

Hair Trends 2022: These Will Be the Most Popular Cuts, Styles, and Colors

As much as I love a new makeup trend or nail trend, I will say that nothing transforms your ~lewk~ quite like a brand-new hairstyle. But, at the same time, there's also nothing that can make you look feel as tired as a haircut or color that you've been wearing for far too long. So if your current hairstyle needs a 2022 update, let's help you shake things up. We asked a few celebrity hairstylists and experts for their predictions of the biggest hair trends that 2022 will bring, and we gathered them all here for you. From tiny tweaks, like a change in your hair part or adding a little gloss, to major changes, like heavy bangs and long extensions, these will be the 17 biggest hair trends next year. So go ahead, start your new year off with a bang (get it? Okay, bye).
HAIR CARE
goodhousekeeping.com

6 hair mistakes that make you look older

Hair styles, cuts and colours really play a part in how old we look. Not only do many have associations with certain ages, but also the way your hair shapes, frames and tones your face can significantly change your appearance. While we’re all aware that a new hairstyle won’t suddenly...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nail Art#Nail Polish#Engagements#The Nails#Nail Salon#Tzr
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Makes a Stunning Arrival in Sheer Purple Gown With 8-Inch Heels at ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

For tonight’s “House of Gucci” premiere in London, Lady Gaga opted for a stunning purple Gucci Love Parade dress that debuted on Hollywood Boulevard in LA last week. The singer and actress hit the red carpet in typical Gaga fashion, making waves while posing expertly in a Gucci spring 2022 look. She wore a vibrant purple silk chiffon cape gown with nude see-through panels and crystal details, black fishnet stockings and black gloves with crystal details. For shoes, the 35-year-old star donned a pair of her tried-and-true, signature platform booties. The black faux leather Pleaser Flamingo-1020 style came with gems covering the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I Rarely Shop for Clothes on Amazon, But These 29 Finds Are Changing That

I'll be honest: When I get the itch to shop for something new to wear, I rarely go to Amazon. My first instinct is instead to open up tabs at retailers like H&M, Mango, and Zara, where I'm pretty much guaranteed to uncover a trove of trendy and affordable thrills that will satisfy my shopping urge at that moment. If I do find myself scrolling through Amazon's fashion section, it's usually because I'm looking to get my more boring purchases out of the way like stocking up on my everyday hair accessories or going for a re-up on the specific ankle socks I like (I said boring, didn't I?).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in High-Slit Cutout Dress & 6-Inch Bronze Disco Heels After ‘House of Gucci’ Screening

Lady Gaga debuted a glamorously slick look for a “House of Gucci” screening this week. The Academy Award-winning actress stepped out in a sleek custom Et Ochs dress. The sleeveless brown number featured two front cutouts, as well as thin straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Gaga’s look was complete with a flowing train, adding to her outfit’s drama factor. For footwear, the “Rain On Me” singer donned a pair of her signature sky-high heels. The D’Accori Belle style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with thick platform soles, angular and slingback straps with metallic bronze leather uppers. The disco-worthy pair also included 5.9-inch heels,...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
thezoereport.com

Sandra Bullock’s Catsuit At 'The Unforgivable' Premiere Was Better Than Any Red Carpet Gown

There is a new trend celebrities are endorsing: catsuits. The Kardashian family were early adopters of the one-piece look for fancy events — who could forget Kourtney Kardashian’s head-to-toe latex outfit in 2020 or Kim Kardashian’s hot pink Balenciaga attire for her Saturday Night Live appearance. Just last month, Hailey Bieber’s 25th birthday outfit also encompassed the figure-hugging item. Instead of a dress, she wore a velvet black one-piece from Saint Laurent. Now, this month, even Sandra Bullock rocked a catsuit to The Unforgivable premiere, proving she endorses the trend as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Behind Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Transformation With Her Makeup and Hair Team

Makeup artist Sarah Tanno and hair stylist Frederic Aspiras are the masterminds behind some of Lady Gaga’s most iconic looks. From the bubblegum pink “Rain on Me” wig and alienesque design to the “The Color of the Pomegranates”-inspired creations for Gaga’s “911” music video, Tanno and Aspiras have been working in tandem at the Haus of Gaga (the name Gaga uses to describe her creative team) for years. But “House of Gucci,” in theaters now, provided them their biggest challenge yet — they needed to strip away the public persona of Gaga and have audiences only see Patrizia Reggiani. Director Ridley Scott...
BEAUTY & FASHION
latest-hairstyles.com

26 Eye-Catching Blonde Pixie Cut Ideas to Show Your Stylist

The popular blonde pixie cut is an edgy, versatile cut that screams fun, flirty, and glam. It adds density and volume to fine hair and removes weight and bulk from thick tresses. Wearing a pixie haircut completes your look on any given occasion, whether it be casual or formal. On...
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Irina Shayk Goes Daring in Risky Cutout Top with Suit and Pumps to ‘Nightmare Alley’ Premiere

Irina Shayk played up the casual part of business casual on the red carpet. The Russian model attended the premiere of “Nightmare Alley” on Wednesday night in NYC. She wore a black pinstripe Burberry suit to the event with a leather cutout top underneath her suit jacket. She pulled her hair back and skipped jewelry, keeping the outfit the center point of her whole look. Shayk added a black quilted bag with a gold chain to the ensemble. For footwear, the supermodel wore a classic style. Her black pumps peeked out under the hem of her trousers. The closed, pointed-toe style added...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Stuns in Black Maxi Dress & Matching Pumps at Launch Party for Son’s Clothing Line

Pamela Anderson is a proud mom at The Webster in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 54-year old icon looked flawless in black maxi dress with matching pointed pumps, while she supported her eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee for the launch of his preppy clothing line called Swingers Club Capsule Collection. The brand’s pastel chinos, polo shirts, varsity jackets, and corduroy baseball caps were all on display at the party. He kept the ’90s style in the family while celebrating at the fashion boutique, with a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans with a silver chain, a bright blue “Rock And Roll” trucker cap,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy