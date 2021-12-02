ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Former Brazil teacher faces criminal charge in Vigo County

By Lisa Trigg Tribune-Star
David Joshua Dowdy

A former elementary teacher has been arrested on a Vigo County charge of child solicitation in connection with a Nov. 27 incident at a West Terre Haute store.

David Joshua Dowdy, 42, of Clay City, was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 10:55 a.m. today by West Terre Haute Police.

Dowdy, a former third-grade teacher at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Brazil, is to appear in court Friday, according to jail records.

An investigation into Dowdy began during the weekend after police learned of video that was broadcast on Facebook Live by the organization Predator Catchers Indianapolis. PCI purported the video to be a meeting between Dowdy and a decoy posing as a 13-year-old female.

The video shows a man meeting the decoy at a store in West Terre Haute where the man offers to buy food and an energy drink for the decoy. When the man is approached by the PCI group, he is seen on the video fleeing to his vehicle and driving away from the store.

On Monday, Chief Deputy Josh Clarke of the Clay County Sheriff’s Department confirmed an investigation into Dowdy. Clarke said a Clay County search warrant was served Sunday and digital equipment was seized for examination, but the educator was not arrested at that time.

Today, Clarke said multiple agencies continue to get facts related to to the incident in Vigo County, and the examination of equipment seized from Dowdy is continuing in Clay County.

Jail records show Dowdy is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Clarke said the investigation is a good example of cooperation among agencies in multiple jurisdictions.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.

