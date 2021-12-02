Congratulations to Frances Kompus who celebrated a milestone birthday

From NPR's yearly reading list, Books We Love, we hear suggestions for scary reads from four of our staffers. When the days get shorter, the air gets colder, we like to curl up in a chair with a nice mug of cocoa, a soft fleece blanket and a creepy-crawly horror novel. Books We Love, NPR's list of best reads from 2021, has hundreds of recommendations. There's so many good choices. It can be hard to know where to start. So today, here are four suggestions from our colleagues - what to read if you would like to pick up something just a little bit unnerving.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO