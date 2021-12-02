ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Reason Cardi B Just Spent A Day Working At A Grocery Store

By Cristine Struble
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

While we've all seen photos of celebrities shopping the grocery store aisles during "stars like us" moments, recently Cardi B did more than just hunt for the best food deals. During an episode of "Cardi Tries," she was joined by Karrueche Tran, and the pair got right to work (via Facebook)....

hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Has "Never Been Happier" With Offset

Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been disastrous at times. Whether it be cheating scandals or divorces and break-ups, the past four years have had their rough moments. But, the couple has been giving off good vibes lately, and have not had a dispute in a while. On Friday (Nov. 19), Cardi B visited E! News' show Daily Pop to discuss how fruitful her and Offset's relationship has been recently: "We went through some challenges. You have to learn each other better. I feel like I’ve never been happier … I feel like, not even with just marriage, but the family and unity, the friendship that we have. The ‘I have your back, you have my back.’ It’s never been stronger."
Mashed

Twitter Can't Believe The Way Cardi B Cracks Eggs

Rapper, music artist, and all-around icon Cardi B is well-known across her social media platforms for her larger-than-life personality. Her cooking techniques in particular receive incredulous attention from the foodie community. Last year, Cardi B posted a video on Instagram that included her cracking an egg in what one might call a "unique" manner. The video was quickly reposted to Twitter and viewers had a lot to say about the way the rapper basically just crushed a whole egg in her palm before dropping it into a bowl (though, to be fair, with the stiletto-style manicures that she often sports, you can't really blame her). Comments included "this gives me so much anxiety" and "big muppet energy."
Hypebae

Cardi B Launches Vodka-Infused Whipped Cream

Cardi B is branching out to the celebrity liquor business and launching a vodka-infused whipped cream brand called Whipshots. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to social media to announce the news. “My @whip_shots are finally here!!” she captioned an Instagram video. “Today at 12 p.m. EST at whipshots.com get yours first … [we're] doing new releases every day this month. You never had whipped cream like this before.”
Black Enterprise

‘Tis the Season! Cardi B and Jora Frantzis Team Up for Vodka-Infused Whipshots Campaign

Rapper Cardi B continues to expand her business portfolio. Her latest venture includes a new vodka-infused whip cream launched by Cardi B and Starco Brands. The visual campaign for the newly-released product was created by LA-based director and photographer, Jora Frantzis. The video shows Cardi wearing a whipped cream dress while partying at a luxury house party. It was made to demonstrate how truly luxurious and wild Whipshots can be when consumed right.
NME

Cardi B reveals that she was supposed to collaborate with BTS

Cardi B has revealed that she was supposed to collaborate with BTS on a new single, before their schedules clashed to prevent it from happening. BTS have shared some high-profile collaborations across 2021 so far, including ‘My Universe’, their song with Coldplay, and a remix of ‘Butter’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion.
Vibe

Cardi B Becomes Playboy’s First Creative Director In Residence

Bardi’s Birkin bag just keeps getting bigger, as Cardi B becomes Playboy’s first ever Creative Director In Residence. Within her new role, the rap phenom is set to “provide artistic direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations and more.” Bardi was also named as Founding Creative Director and founding member of the pleasure/leisure lifestyle brand’s new creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD. In regards to her new role, the Bronx native shared, “It is a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family. I can’t believe this is real. For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt...
The Press

Cardi B feared her hair would fall out

Cardi B feared her hair would fall out after giving birth to her son. The 29-year-old rap star - who has Kulture, three, and a baby boy who was born on September 6 - has taken to Twitter to discuss her post-pregnancy fears. Alongside a selfie, Cardi wrote: "So I’ve...
Vulture

Cardi B Drops Knockout New Song ‘Bet It’ for Bruised Soundtrack

Cardi B is stepping back into the ring. The rapper dropped her second solo song of the year, “Bet It,” from fighting movie Bruised. It’s off a soundtrack co-curated by Cardi and Halle Berry, who makes her directorial debut with the film. Other artists featured include City Girls, H.E.R., Saweetie, Flo Milli, and Rapsody. “Bet It” is two and a half minutes of hard, confident bars: “Ain’t no half-steppin’, all I do is break records,” she opens. “Now I play chess so a bitch can’t check her.” Cardi also goes on to reference her stylish court appearances, historic Best Rap Album Grammy win, and massive 2019 Met Gala dress. The song follows February’s No. 1 hit “Up,” along with her more recent features on Lizzo’s “Rumors” and Normani’s “Wild Side.” It also comes ahead of another public appearance for Cardi B to rap about in the future: hosting the American Music Awards this Sunday, November 21.
Deadline

People’s Choice Awards: Christina Aguilera Joins Dwayne Johnson And Halle Berry On Honoree List

UPDATED: Christina Aguilera will receive the inaugural Music Icon at award at the People’s Choice Awards next week, joining an honorees list that includes Halle Berry, Dwayne Johnson and Kim Kardashian. Organizers E! and NBC said Wednesday that Becky G will present the award to the Grammy-winning Aguilera, who has also appeared in films (Burlesque) in addition to being a coach on NBC’s The Voice. The award will be given for her contributions to the music industry; she will also perform during the December 7 broadcast. Johnson is receiving The People’s Champion award during the ceremony, which is being simulcast on NBC...
okcheartandsoul.com

Cardi B, Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson celebrate Giving Tuesday

Cardi B, Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, were among the celebrities looking to make the holidays brighter on Giving Tuesday. They partnered with Meta, formerly known as Facebook, to focus on humanitarian acts. The “WAP” rapper premiered a new episode of “Cardi Tries” on Facebook Watch and hilariously worked...
