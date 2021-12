If American Airlines delays or cancels your flight home from vacation, what does it really owe you?. That’s what Mikayla Shade wants to know after finding herself in this unfortunate situation. She says an American Airlines agent told her that when the airline cancels a flight, the passenger will receive a full refund. Shade used that guidance to determine her budget for a new flight home. It wasn’t until American Airlines processed her “full refund” that she discovered she’d relied on incorrect guidance from the agent.

LIFESTYLE ・ 23 HOURS AGO