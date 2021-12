The latest MCU series to land on Disney+, Marvel Studios' Hawkeye, has set its sights on being a grounded MCU story, with somewhat lower stakes and grounded characters. Specifically, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), the two stars of the show who both share the moniker of Hawkeye. One of the main opposing forces teased in the show's marketing material and the more prominent one in the clips that have been released is the Tracksuit Mafia, a group of Russian gangsters that run crime and drug operations in New York City. To better understand the characters in Hawkeye, here’s a brief background and introduction to the Tracksuit Mafia.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO