REI Announces New Chief Commercial Officer; Senior Promotions

Will join Casey’s General Stores Inc. as the Ankeny-based company’s chief legal officer and corporate secretary. In the role, Lindsey will lead Casey’s legal, risk management, compliance, food safety, government affairs and corporate report functions. Lindsey has more than 20 years of legal leadership at Fortune 500 retail, restaurant and entertainment companies. Her most recent experience includes working at Office Depot where she was senior vice president, deputy general counsel, chief compliance officer and assistant corporate secretary. “Her deep, highly-relevant background will benefit our teams and organization as we advance Casey’s strategic plan,” Darren Rebelez, CEO and president of Casey’s, said in a prepared statement. Lindsey, who will report to Rebelez, starts in her new role in January. Casey’s is the nation’s third largest convenience store retailer with more than 2,300 locations.

CASEY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO