Business

REI Announces New Chief Commercial Officer; Senior Promotions

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 1 day ago

REI Co-op announced it has hired its first chief commercial officer and is promoting two executives to new leadership positions. Cameron Janes joins the co-op January 3, 2022 as senior vice president, chief commercial officer. Kelley Hall and Vivienne Long were promoted to executive vice president, chief financial officer, and senior...

sgbonline.com

