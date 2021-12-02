ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

French PM rules out joint patrols and suggests UK asylum reforms

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uG9DJ_0dCVj42B00

France has formally rejected Boris Johnson’s call for the British authorities to conduct joint patrols on the beaches around Calais to deter migrants from crossing the Channel.

In a letter to Mr Johnson, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said “we cannot accept” the presence of British police officers or soldiers because it would compromise the nation’s sovereignty.

He also suggested the UK should carry out reforms of its systems to offer “legal immigration paths” for people to come to the country instead of risking the perilous crossing.

But he promised that France would examine “in good faith” some of the proposals put forward to resolve the crisis.

The UK Prime Minister sparked fury in France by publishing his letter to President Emmanuel Macron calling for further action in the wake of the tragedy which saw 27 people lose their lives while attempting to cross the Channel in November.

The bitter feud has seen reports that Mr Macron has labelled Mr Johnson a “clown” and a “knucklehead”.

But the UK Government has promised to work in “close co-operation and partnership” with France in the wake of Mr Castex’s letter.

According to Le Monde, Mr Castex wrote: “We have always accepted to examine and discuss in good faith British proposals of reinforcement and cooperation.

“We have accepted some, we have declined others.”

Mr Johnson had suggested Border Force officers, or failing that private security contractors, could be deployed in joint patrols.

Mr Castex sad: “We cannot accept, for example, that British police officers or soldiers patrol our coasts.

“It comes from our sovereignty.”

France has repeatedly turned down British requests for joint land and maritime operations in its territory.

The French prime minister said more than 700 police officers and gendarmes were already covering the area around Dunkirk and Calais to prevent small boats carrying migrants taking to the water.

But these efforts “only permit us to contain the phenomenon, not to bring a lasting response”.

To do that, he suggested the UK must open legal immigration paths for those who have legitimate reasons to enter the country, and pursue a “more efficient” returns policy for those who do not.

A UK Government spokesman said: “Last week’s devastating events were a tragic reminder of the dangers of these crossings and like our French neighbours the UK Government is determined to prevent further loss of life in the Channel.

“We stand ready to discuss all options in the spirit of our close cooperation and partnership, and as a shared, global challenge it is vital we address illegal migration collectively and urgently.”

The relationship between the governments in London and Paris has been soured by the issue of migrants and post-Brexit fishing licences.

According to Le Canard Enchaine, Mr Macron launched his “knucklehead” attack the Prime Minister in a private conversation with a small group of aides during a visit to Croatia last week.

He claimed the Prime Minister was seeking to make France a “scapegoat” for Brexit, which had proved “catastrophic” for the UK.

A senior UK Government source said Mr Johnson was a “staunch and public advocate” for a strong cross-Channel relationship and “our approach will not change even if we have to wait until the other side of the French presidential election for a change of tone”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Johnson tells Macron joint UK-France patrols could curb migrant crossings

British border officials could begin patrols in northern France as soon as next week under plans put forward by Boris Johnson in a letter to Emmanuel Macron. The Prime Minister set out his proposals – which could also see British vessels operating in French waters – as he told the French president that “we must go further and faster, together” to tackle the migrant crisis.
POLITICS
newschain

No plans to make Covid jabs mandatory, says No 10

Downing Street has said the Government has “no plans” to make coronavirus vaccines mandatory, after German leaders backed a move to curb the freedoms of people choosing not to get the jab. Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Thursday that Germany would bar unvaccinated people from cultural and recreational venues, as...
WORLD
The Guardian

France rejects idea of joint patrols with UK forces on Calais coast

France has formally rejected Boris Johnson’s proposal for British forces to conduct joint border patrols around Calais to deter migrants from crossing the Channel. In a letter to Johnson, Jean Castex, the French prime minister, suggested the UK should instead focus on reforming its own systems to offer “legal immigration paths” for people wishing to come to the country instead of risking the perilous crossing.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
Washington Post

5 things Donald Trump told Brits about Britain

LONDON — In his first British broadcast interview since leaving office, former president Donald Trump weighed in on a number of issues in the United Kingdom, ranging from the British royal family to the country’s climate change policies to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Trump spoke with his old mate...
POTUS
The Independent

EU plane will monitor Channel coastline for migrants

A European Union plane is set to monitor shores for migrants looking to cross the English Channel. The new measure was announced in the wake of the deaths of at least 27 migrants whose boat sunk last week. European officials agreed a plane operated by the EU’s Frontex border agency would help countries to monitor their shores at a meeting in Calais, which took place without the UK home secretary.France had cancelled Priti Patel’s invitation to the weekend talks in reaction to a letter from Boris Johnson to Emmanuel Macron, who accused the UK prime minister of not being “serious”...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Observer view on UK policy on asylum seekers

Sometimes, a tragic image or story appears set to shift the course of history for the better. The haunting photograph of three-year-old Alan Kurdi, washed up on a beach in Turkey, shocked Europe in September 2015. He was a toddler from Syria who perished alongside his mother and brother while trying to make the dangerous Mediterranean crossing. For a few weeks at least, it seemed as though public horror at how he died might propel the EU to take a more humanitarian approach on asylum. But in recent years, it has become more, not less, hardline, striking unsavoury deals with authoritarian regimes such as Turkey and failed states such as Libya to keep refugees out, regardless of the human rights abuses that are taking place in their detention centres.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Uk#French#British#Channel#The Uk Government#Border Force
US News and World Report

France, Britain Spiral Into Crisis in Wake of Migrant Deaths

CALAIS, France (AP) — The already fractious relationship between France and Britain spiralled further downward into anger and incomprehension Friday, with the two erstwhile European partners at loggerheads about how to stop migrants from embarking on dangerous crossings of the English Channel that killed at least 27 people in a sinking this week.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Channel migrant crossing - latest: UK officials head to France as PM sets out five urgent steps to ease crisis

UK government officials and law enforcement are preparing to head to France for talks amid the migrant crossing crisis.Reports differ as to whether they are travelling there this evening or tomorrow.Home secretary Priti Patel is set to travel to France on Sunday for discussions after at least 27 people died yesterday crossing the English Channel on a flimsy overcrowded dinghy that capsized.Boris Johnson has urged his French counterpart to work with the UK on five steps to ease the migrant crisis – including the “swift” return of asylum seekers who cross the Channel in small boats.He called on French...
POLITICS
spectrumnews1.com

Channel deaths fuel UK-France tensions over migrant boats

LONDON (AP) — The deaths of at least 27 people in the English Channel is fueling tensions between the U.K. and France over how to stop migrants from crossing the world’s busiest shipping route in small boats. Despite a pledge from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
U.K.
The Independent

‘That wouldn’t work’: MP for Calais suggests UK patrols on French border not solution to migrant crossings

The MP for Calais has suggested a British offer to provide police and border force for joint patrols along the coast of the Channel “wouldn’t work”, as he raised issues around sovereignty.Pierre-Henri Dumont’s intervention comes after at least 27 people lost their lives attempting to make the treacherous journey across the English Chanel — the worst migrant tragedy in the region in recent history.After an emergency meeting of the government’s Cobra committee, Boris Johnson said on Wednesday evening that France had previously rejected the offer of practical help from the UK.Immigration compliance minister Tom Pursglove confirmed that the prime minister...
POLITICS
wtmj.com

French PM singled out for ire after testing COVID-positive

PARIS (AP) — After testing positive for COVID-19, France’s prime minister is being singled out on social media and beyond as an example of what not to do in the pandemic. Multiple videos are circulating of a maskless Prime Minister Jean Castex vigorously shaking hands with elected officials in an enclosed space at a Paris mayoral congress on Nov. 16. Many people are pointing out that goes against France’s official stance that everyone should keep taking preventative measures, especially as infections surge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

French minister calls for European measures against UK if fishing row talks fail

France’s minister for Europe has called on the European Union to take retaliatory measures against Britain if there is no resolution to the post-Brexit row over fishing licences by December 10.The European Commission has said the dispute must be settled by that deadline as it upped the pressure on the UK in the negotiations.Clement Beaune on Wednesday stressed that it was not a Franco-British issue, but a problem between the whole of the European Union and the UK.All options are on the tableFrance's Europe minister Clement BeauneMr Beaune said that French punitive measures – such as a ban on British...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Inside Politics: New Covid variant ‘worst one yet’ and France scraps Channel talks in response to PM’s letter

Today may be Friday but the news is certainly not winding down and much of it – like the weekend weather forecast – looks pretty stormy, with alarm bells being sounded over a new Covid variant containing a concerning amount of mutations and described as the “worst one we’ve seen so far”. As French fishers prepare to blockade the Channel tunnel, British-Franco relations have taken a further hit this morning after Paris cancelled talks with London following a letter by Boris Johnson to Emmanuel Macron demanding France “take back” people who complete the treacherous journey into the UK, in the aftermath of Wednesday’s drowning tragedy. Elsewhere, Tony Blair has called on Keir Starmer to reject “wokeism” if he wants to win the next election.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
105K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy