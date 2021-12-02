ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

Another December day of sunshine and poor air quality

By Thomas Geboy
 1 day ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or Happy Friday eve Utah! So far this week we’ve seen dry skies, above-average warmth, and inversion haze in the valleys. Today won’t be an exception to that rule as we get more of the same.

A stubborn high pressure will lead to mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies across the state while in the valleys in northern Utah, inversion haze will continue to be an issue when it comes to air quality.

Temperature-wise most across the state will be 10 degrees or more above average with highs in northern Utah mainly being in the 50. Along the Wasatch Front highs will be in the low to mid-50s, in central Utah, it will mainly be mid to upper 50s and down south it’s mostly upper 50s and low to mid-60s. In the higher elevations in northern Utah, the above-average warmth will be magnified even more.

UPDATE: Suspect in Taylorsville shooting succumbs to injuries, officer released from hospital

The high in Park City will be back in the mid-50s, we’ll see upper 40s at the base of the Cottonwoods, and Heber could make a run at 60 this afternoon! Tonight will continue a similar theme of previous nights this week as well with most dropping to near or below freezing with some exceptions, mainly down south like St. George, but it will still drop into the mid-30s there.

As we close out the workweek we won’t see any drastic changes with above-average warmth, dry skies, and inversion haze. However, the high pressure will start to weaken slightly. This will allow temperatures to cool slightly each day Friday into Saturday. Also, by Saturday the haze likely won’t be as bad, but it will still be noticeable. A weak system will move into northern Utah on Sunday. This system looks to be a mostly dry one with the exception of a slightly wet weather chance near the UT/ID line.

UDOT will close parts of I-80 Saturday

As for the rest of the state, clouds will start to increase for the entire state and temperatures will continue to ease down even more.

Heading into early next week models are still on board with an even more potent system arriving late Monday into Tuesday. This system will likely help completely break the inversions, cool us down a bit, and bring us the best-wet weather chance we’ve had in a while. It will still take time to fine-tune the details, so stay tuned!

Bottom line? Another December day that will feel more like November with sunshine and impacted air quality.

Stay ahead of any changing weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4Yo

