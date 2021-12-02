Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois’ economy is among the worst performers in the U.S. The numbers show that despite 40 percent higher taxpayer-funded stimulus last year than the year before, Illinois’ Gross Domestic Product decline was 13th worst in the country and it’s expected to grow slower than the rest of the nation. The numbers further indicate Illinois is $17 billion below where trends suggest the state should be, even though the state received more than $160 billion in federal taxpayer stimulus funds across all sectors, both public and private. The bottom line is that people need to get back to work to lower the overall tax burden.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO