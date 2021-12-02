ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

capitolfax.com
 4 days ago

ILGOP jumps on Pritzker’s “governor of Chicago” quip. Not only did Pritzker and his Democratic puppets take off to a climate change summit in London while blatantly ignoring the problems at home (what does the Governor of Illinois have to do with the U.N. anyway?) — now it’s come out that...

capitolfax.com

Comments / 0

Related
capitolfax.com

ILGOP jumps on Pritzker’s “governor of Chicago” quip

Not only did Pritzker and his Democratic puppets take off to a climate change summit in London while blatantly ignoring the problems at home (what does the Governor of Illinois have to do with the U.N. anyway?) — now it’s come out that he described himself as “the governor of Chicago.”
CHICAGO, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/30/21)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois’ economy is among the worst performers in the U.S. The numbers show that despite 40 percent higher taxpayer-funded stimulus last year than the year before, Illinois’ Gross Domestic Product decline was 13th worst in the country and it’s expected to grow slower than the rest of the nation. The numbers further indicate Illinois is $17 billion below where trends suggest the state should be, even though the state received more than $160 billion in federal taxpayer stimulus funds across all sectors, both public and private. The bottom line is that people need to get back to work to lower the overall tax burden.
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Illinois man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

CHICAGO (WICS) — Another Illinois resident is facing charges for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol. Lawrence Ligas, 62, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 1. He is facing four counts in connection with the Capitol riot:. Entering and Remaining in a Restricted...
ILLINOIS STATE
capitolfax.com

Downstate vs. Chicagoland

In 2018, the 6½ suburban counties around Chicago cast a total of 2.1 million votes; those in the 95 counties “downstate” cast 1.5 million. Not sure why he didn’t include the city, where Bruce Rauner received 135,028 votes in the general election. Whatever. The column prompted me to run the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downstate Illinois#Illinois Gop#Central Illinois#Capitol Fax Com#Illinois News Radar#Latest Post#Democratic#U N#Illinois Republican Party
cbslocal.com

Lawrence Ligas Of Chicago Becomes Latest Illinois Resident Charged In Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another Illinois resident has been charged with participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Lawrence Ligas of Chicago is facing federal charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, an parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Christmas Nativity returns to the Illinois State Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Capitol Rotunda will once again welcome a Christmas nativity scene. Illinois was the first state in the nation to put up a Christmas manger display at a state capitol building. An unveiling of the nativity scene will be held at noon on Nov....
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Investigative reporter joins Capitol News Illinois team

SPRINGFIELD – Capitol News Illinois on Monday welcomed Beth Hundsdorfer to its full-time reporting staff. Hundsdorfer is a veteran investigative reporter who spent nearly 20 years at the Belleville News-Democrat, 13 of which were spent on the investigative beat. She also covered cops and courts. Her resume includes two John...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Hundreds Celebrate Life Of Chicago Icon Timuel Black

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of people attended a public memorial for Chicago icon Timuel Black Sunday at the Rockefeller Chapel on the University of Chicago Campus. Black died in October at the age of 102. The memorial service lasted more than three hours and featured many of the things he loved, including jazz and African drums. Timuel Black was a respected educator, civil rights activitist and adviser to some of Chicago’s most respected politicians. He was remembered for his dedication, service and generosity. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. JB Pritzker were among those honoring his life and achievements. Several people shared stories about the impact Black had on tehri lives. Black spent his life working alongside such trailblazers as Martin Luther King, Jr., Harold Washington, and President Barack Obama.
CHICAGO, IL
abc17news.com

Jewish synagogue in Missouri, community center vandalized

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Members of a local synagogue are without a place to worship during Chanukah. Chabad on the Plaza says someone broke into their building this week. “It really goes against the moral fabric of our nation and this is a wonderful city, an amazing city,” said...
MISSOURI STATE
capitolfax.com

Meanwhile, in Crazytown

President Biden on Thursday announced new testing protocols for international travelers and extended masking requirements through March as the U.S. prepares to fight the Omicron variant this winter. * Gov. Pritzker was asked yesterday if he favored that extension…. We have an indoor mask requirement in the state of Illinois...
CHICAGO, IL
capitolfax.com

Question of the day

* The guy behind 217 Problems is a business hero of mine. He built something from scratch that gets people talking. And now he’s making a new move courtesy of the Jesse Sullivan gubernatorial campaign. Here’s Mark Maxwell…. In some instances, campaigns are paying for the extra [online] visibility as...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
capitolfax.com

Unvaxxed hospitalization rate has now surpassed last year’s horrific peak

And a Tribune analysis shows this surge is predominantly felt by the unvaccinated, more so than at any point since mass vaccination began. In the most recent week ending Wednesday, those who weren’t fully vaccinated were being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 at a rate of 38 per 100,000 residents. That’s higher than the peak of the fall 2020 surge, when no one was vaccinated, and the weekly admittance rate topped out at 35 per 100,000 residents.
CHICAGO, IL
capitolfax.com

Flash Index rises slightly

The University of Illinois Flash Index in November rose slightly to 105.5 from its 105.4 level last month. However, the reading from November does not reflect the economic impact of the new Omicron coronavirus variant. “This suggests the economy may remain in a twilight world for some time in which...
BUSINESS
Greater Milwaukee Today

No holiday lights for Illinois Capitol Dome. Again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Capitol dome in Springfield will be without holiday lights for the third straight year. The same structural issue that kept workers from hanging some 1,300 lights from the state Capitol dome in 2019 and again last year has not been resolved, Secretary of State spokesman told The Springfield State-Journal Register.
ILLINOIS STATE
Jennifer Geer

Chicago daily roundup: New stimulus checks for Illinois? What's your Covid risk at Thanksgiving, and more news

(CHICAGO) Welcome to the daily roundup this Wednesday, November 24. Let's look at today's top stories. It's the day before Thanksgiving in Chicago, and Americans everywhere are getting ready to stuff themselves full of turkey and side dishes. Take a break from your Thanksgiving preparations and check out what is happening in Chicago today.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy