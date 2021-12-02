ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STR: U.S. Hotel Results for Week Ending 27 November

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — December 2, 2021 — U.S. hotel performance came in higher than any other Thanksgiving week on record, according to STR‘s latest data through 27 November. 21-27...

STR Reports U.S. Hotel Performance Came in Higher Than Any Other Thanksgiving Week on Record for Week Ending November 27th

U.S. hotel performance came in higher than any other Thanksgiving week on record, according to STR‘s latest data through 27 November. 21-27 November 2021 (percentage change from comparable week in 2019*):. Occupancy: 53.0% (+4.6%) Average daily rate (ADR): US$128.41 (+14.3%) Revenue per available room (RevPAR): US$68.00 (+19.6%) Among the Top...
The Best of Daily Lodging Report for the Week Ending November 26

It's a week of good news for major U.S. cities while Asia Pacific sends mixed signals on reopening, much to the economic detriment of countries without much of a domestic traveler base. Skift’s Daily Lodging Report is a subscription-required, email-only newsletter read by anyone and everyone in the hotel investor,...
STR: Canada Hotel Performance Dipped in October

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — November 23, 2021 — Canada’s hotel industry reported lower performance levels from the month prior, according to STR’s October 2021 data. The country’s performance levels also remained well below pre-pandemic comparisons from October 2019:. Occupancy: 51.0% (-24.4%) Average daily rate (ADR): CAD141.87 (-10.5%) Revenue per available room...
U.S. Market Recovery Monitor - 13 November 2021 - STR

The U.S. hotel industry saw its largest week-over-week demand gain since early October with 704,000 more room nights sold for the week ending 13 November 2021. Weekly demand has increased in 21 of the past 33 weeks and the most recent week’s gain was the 10th largest in that span. With the increase, occupancy advanced to 61.6%, up 1.9 percentage points from the previous week. Compared with 2019, occupancy indexed at 96, which was the highest level since early July. Average daily rate (ADR) also improved, up 1.3% week on week, to a level that was three percent higher than what it was in 2019. As a result, revenue per available room (RevPAR) strengthened by 4.5% in the week and reached its best 2019 comparison since August.
Lodging

STR: U.S. Thanksgiving Week Performance Records Highest Levels

ADR: $128.41 (up 14.3 percent) RevPAR: $68.00 (up 19.6 percent) Among the Top 25 Markets, Dallas saw the largest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 12.2 percent to 54.8 percent). Oahu Island experienced the steepest occupancy decline from 2019 (down 25.3 percent to 58.5 percent). Phoenix reported the largest ADR increase...
