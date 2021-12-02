Pierce wraps up his tour of local schools

Pierce

LAURINBURG — State Rep. Garland Pierce wrapped up his fall school tour in Scotland and Hoke counties this week.

Pierce visited public and private schools in the area to get a direct view of the challenges staff and students face.

“I’ve always made it a habit to visit the schools in my district — that way you when legislation comes up on the House floor you have first-hand information from the folks back home on that issue,” he said. “You have to go to those schools to understand some of the things they face day in and day out in terms of the policies that we make sometimes in Raleigh.”

Scotland County Schools Superintendant Takeda LeGrand said it’s essential that representatives take the time to “observe the impact of their decisions at the community and school levels.”

That thinking was shared by Marge Foreman, NCAE government relations specialist.

“It’s very important for legislators to visit schools, especially in districts they represent,” Foreman said. “When legislators visit schools, they can experience and see firsthand all that’s involved in a day in the life of an educator. Legislators will have the opportunity to receive feedback on policy issues being addressed, or considered for law by legislators, along with the direct impact (good or bad), on student learning and achievement, as it’s implemented in the classroom.”

Pierce said when he visits schools, in the beginning of the school year and in the winter, he gets a chance to hear from people about what they need. On this tour, he heard a lot about pay.

“Sometimes they feel like they are not valued by the work that they do,” he said. “Anything that any person does, it started with a teacher. We need to invest in our teachers.”

Pierce said he thinks more people should take a tour of schools in the community – public and private schools alike – to see how things are going in the schools.

“I think it would be beneficial if everyone would share your gratitude and take the opportunity to thank our educators,” he added.

