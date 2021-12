Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Esther L. Muña emphasized yesterday the importance of practicing public health mitigation measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, During a virtual news briefing where she gave updates on he four unvaccinated individuals who are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, and the CNMI health care system’s capabilities to tend to current and future COVID-19-related hospitalizations, Muña said that CHCC is equipped to care for the four and any future COVID-19-related hospitalizations, but reminded that any increases in the number of CVID-19-related hospitalizations would have a toll on resources and staff.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO